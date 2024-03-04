Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holidaymakers have been warned of an airport rule that could “lose your holiday”. The warning came from Birmingham Airport police with holidaymakers shocked to find out the tough rules about what they can and can’t do on flights.

Passengers were reminded they are not allowed to have a "crafty vape" on board and warned they could be taken off the plane if they are caught. Birmingham Airport Police said it was "worth a mention as some passengers found out today".

They warned that vaping isn’t allowed before the flight takes off - a rule which has caught some holidaymakers out. Police said the safest way to ensure passengers don't get into trouble is to not vape at all.

Following an incident over the weekend, Birmingham Airport Police posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday (2 March): "Worth a mention as some passengers found out today. If you have a crafty vape as you board your flight, or even in the aircraft prior to the flight you will probably not be permitted to travel. You could lose your flight and holiday, all at your own cost."

Different airlines have different rules about the number of vapes you can take on a plane and it is advised to check with your airline before flying. Many airlines, including Emirates, Jet2, and Ryanair, will allow you to take up to 20 batteries in your carry-on. However, British Airways only permits passengers to take 15 batteries in their hand luggage, and EasyJet only allows two.

Some vapes require e-liquid and there are also restrictions on how many bottles of it you can take on a plane. The normal rules apply where you can only bring liquid on the plane in 100ml bottles, and you can take a maximum of one litre in total.

