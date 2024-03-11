Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fears are mounting that there could be travel chaos this summer at airports across the UK as new rules are currently delayed with passengers at risk of items being taken off them. There could be a mix-up at different airports with certain items in passenger’s bags confiscated at some but not others.

This is because most airports in the UK are likely to miss the deadline to put in new liquid scanners which are supposed to be installed on 1 June. New scanners are being installed at airports which would mean that the 100ml liquid rule will be scrapped.

At the moment, anyone flying on a plane can't take liquids in containers bigger than 100ml because of security concerns. But a recent survey shows many will not get them installed in time for summer.

A study by airport freight service 1st Move International showed that some won't be ready until next year. Listed are where the UK airports are currently at with installing the new scanners.

London Heathrow - partially implemented

London Gatwick - missed the deadline

Manchester - missed the deadline

Edinburgh - predicted by end of 2024

Birmingham - predicted June 2024

Bristol - predicted June 2024

Newcastle - predicted early 2024

Liverpool - predicted May/June 2024

Leeds Bradford - predicted February 2024

East Midlands - partially implemented

Teesside - fully implemented

London City - fully implemented

In December Transport Minister Anthony Browne told Parliament that many airports have already introduced the new technology and urged those who had not to start bringing it in before the deadline. Consumer group Which? warned it could cause confusion during the summer holidays as passengers may expect the hand luggage security rules to have been changed at all UK airports.

The rules requiring liquid items to be taken through security in containers of 100ml or less and put in a clear plastic bag were introduced in 2006 after a plot to bomb a transatlantic flight was foiled. Airports were originally told to bring in new scanners by 2022, before the deadline was moved to June this year.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the scanners would be more convenient for travellers as well as speed up the security process. The scanners use CT X-ray technology which provides 3D images and they allow passengers to take through two litres of liquid as well as leave electricals in bags.

A DfT spokesperson told the BBC: "The UK has some of the most robust aviation security measures in the world and this cutting-edge technology will enhance security and boost the passenger experience.

"We are in regular contact with airports as they move towards [the] June 2024 deadline for upgrading their screening equipment and processes. For security reasons we don't talk in detail about aviation security measures."