Airport liquid rules: Fears mount over travel chaos this summer as many UK airports not able to scrap 100ml liquid limit
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fears are mounting that there could be travel chaos this summer at airports across the UK as new rules are currently delayed with passengers at risk of items being taken off them. There could be a mix-up at different airports with certain items in passenger’s bags confiscated at some but not others.
This is because most airports in the UK are likely to miss the deadline to put in new liquid scanners which are supposed to be installed on 1 June. New scanners are being installed at airports which would mean that the 100ml liquid rule will be scrapped.
Advertisement
Advertisement
At the moment, anyone flying on a plane can't take liquids in containers bigger than 100ml because of security concerns. But a recent survey shows many will not get them installed in time for summer.
A study by airport freight service 1st Move International showed that some won't be ready until next year. Listed are where the UK airports are currently at with installing the new scanners.
- London Heathrow - partially implemented
- London Gatwick - missed the deadline
- Manchester - missed the deadline
- Edinburgh - predicted by end of 2024
- Birmingham - predicted June 2024
- Bristol - predicted June 2024
- Newcastle - predicted early 2024
- Liverpool - predicted May/June 2024
- Leeds Bradford - predicted February 2024
- East Midlands - partially implemented
- Teesside - fully implemented
- London City - fully implemented
In December Transport Minister Anthony Browne told Parliament that many airports have already introduced the new technology and urged those who had not to start bringing it in before the deadline. Consumer group Which? warned it could cause confusion during the summer holidays as passengers may expect the hand luggage security rules to have been changed at all UK airports.
The rules requiring liquid items to be taken through security in containers of 100ml or less and put in a clear plastic bag were introduced in 2006 after a plot to bomb a transatlantic flight was foiled. Airports were originally told to bring in new scanners by 2022, before the deadline was moved to June this year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Department for Transport (DfT) said the scanners would be more convenient for travellers as well as speed up the security process. The scanners use CT X-ray technology which provides 3D images and they allow passengers to take through two litres of liquid as well as leave electricals in bags.
A DfT spokesperson told the BBC: "The UK has some of the most robust aviation security measures in the world and this cutting-edge technology will enhance security and boost the passenger experience.
"We are in regular contact with airports as they move towards [the] June 2024 deadline for upgrading their screening equipment and processes. For security reasons we don't talk in detail about aviation security measures."
Travel association Abta is advising holidaymakers to double check the rules at each end of their journey this summer. It said: “It’s important to remember that even if your departure airport in the UK has changed its rules around liquids when you travel later this year, you’ll also need to check the rules that are in place for the airport you’ll be returning from as they may be different.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.