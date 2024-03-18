England players react to the new kit. (YouTube)

The England national team have unveiled their new home and away kits for the Euros as excitement continues to grow ahead of the highly-anticipated tournament in Germany.The strips - which will also be worn by the Lionesses and England Para teams this year - have been showcased by the Three Lions on their official social media pages just 88 days before the tournament.

The new home and away shirts will be donned for the first time by the men’s senior and development teams’ in their upcoming internationals against Brazil and Belgium this month. Many supporters will be keen to get their hands on the new jersey as they hope to cheer England on to victory in the Euros. But when will the new kit be available to buy, how much does it cost and how have fans reacted to the grand unveiling? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the new England kit available to buy?

The new England kits will be released on Thursday 21 March. (YouTube)

The new England men’s kits will be available across all men’s, women's, and kids’ sizes from Thursday 21 March, according to the official Three Lions website. Fans wanting to register their interest in the home and away kit, as well as goalkeeper shirts, can do so through englandstore.com and can also sign up for notifications.

How much is the England kit likely to cost?

The new England shirts are likely to cost around £124.99 for the authentic version and £84.99 for the stadium version. The home shirt is in England’s traditional white colour with red and blue trim on the sleeves. For the away shirt, Nike have gone for a purple colour with ‘unconventional side panels’ which feature seven different colours with ‘a nod to English fashion’.

How have fans reacted to the new England kit?

The England home and away kits have garnered mixed reactions from fans on social media. One fan wrote: “This is gear I would be up for reminds me of the 86 kit.” Another user posted: “The home kit is lovely. The away kit is just not an England kit, they’ve tried something different but I am unsure on it.”

The away kit has strayed away from its typical red colourings, which has divided opinion with a few other fans.

