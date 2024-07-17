Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Stephen Mulhern’s most popular ITV shows is rumoured to be getting the chop.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The presenter, 47, has become one of ITV’s biggest stars, fronting flagship programmes such as Dancing On Ice and Deal Or No Deal. But now, ITV bosses look set to axe one of his other beloved shows.

According to the Mirror, Mulhern’s Saturday night show In For A Penny has been shelved. The programme, originally a segment on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, became a standalone spin-off show in 2019, and has been broadcast for six seasons since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans have been left reeling by news, but ITV bosses have reportedly insisted that the door is open for the show to return in the future. Speaking to the Mirror, an ITV insider said: “Whilst Stephen is busy filming other projects over the summer, In For A Penny continues to be a much loved format for ITV. So don’t put your pennies away just yet as the team could be popping up in your local town, to challenge even more members of the public to take part in their unique and madcap games in the future.”

The programme saw Mulhern head to towns and cities across the UK to challenge random pedestrians to simple but funny games. For example, one game called Pump It Up tasked motorists to fill their car to an exact amount at a petrol station - in just two clicks of the pump.

Reacting to the news on social media, fans have been left wondering why a show that is so cheap to produce - and has proven so popular - has been shelved.

Posting on X, @Lianantanddecx said: “The funniest show on TV and one of my favourites. I’m devastated, ITV what are you doing?” and @WhoPotterDian said: “ITV logic it seems is cancelling a very cheap show like this but renewing an expensive one that drastically underperformed like The Fortune Hotel.”

@ThomsonFTD added: “Literally one of the easiest things to sit down and watch on a quiet weekend, it's so cheesy that it's funny.”