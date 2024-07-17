Contestants in Loaded in Paradise, lying on a yellow sun lounger with sharks swimming beneath them (Credit: ITVX) | ITVX

ITV has axed one of their sun-soaked reality shows after airing just two series - much to the disappointment of friends.

Producers have decided that the show, which saw five pairs head to a Greek island to compete with each other in a bid to win thousands of pounds, won’t be returning for a third series.

Loaded in Paradise first launched on ITV2 in 2022, and then a second series was broadcast earlier this year. However, it’s understood that the show has now been scrapped, as reported in The Sun. ITV has not yet commented.

The series, which sees five pairs given a gold cash card and sent on the run around Greek Islands, was ITVX’s first reality series commission. The official ITVX synopsis for Loaded in Paradise described the series as “an action packed, adrenalised reality game show where party-loving pairs island hop Greece’s Aegean Islands in a race to take control of - and spend - 50,000 euros.”

The show started with five pairs, and one gold card filled with money. The pair with the card (which got topped up daily, so it never ran out) got to spend it how they’d like, but they also had to avoid the other pairs – all of whom were trying to steal the gold card from them. Everybody wants to live the luxury lifestyle rather than getting by on a budget.

The official ITVX synopsis went on to explain that “at the end of each 48-hour chase, a luxury safehouse will open and everyone will reconvene. Dotted across the Aegean islands, these amazing and luxurious hubs will allow viewers to see the drama and fallout of the chase as they all come together. On the final leg of the chase, there’s a big twist as everyone chases the gold card one last time.”

The show’s mantra was “live your best life, just don't get caught”. Fans have been left “gutted” by the axing, taking to X to express their disappointment. One said: “I'm actually gutted about this, I loved it!!”. Another said: “A real shame tbh, really enjoyed this format while it was on. Although at least it got a second season.” A third said: “NOOOO!! Such a good show, one of the best we had in the UK.” The first and second series of ‘Loaded in Paradise’ are still available to watch on ITVX.