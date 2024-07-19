Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kate Garraway has suffered more heartache following the death of her husband Derek Draper - as her father was rushed to hospital due to a suspected stroke and heart attack.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was whisked away from the ITV studio only moments after coming off air on Tuesday morning (July 16) after she found out that her dad had been rushed to hospital. The 57-year-old TV star’s dad had collapsed at home before being taken to a nearby facility in Cornwall.

Garraway has missed recent episodes of Good Morning Britain as a result of traveling to the south west to be by her father’s side. She has been replaced by Ranvir Singh and Charlotte Hawkins on the early morning news show.

A source told The Sun: "Very sadly, Kate’s father collapsed earlier this week while staying, along with her mum and her brother in Cornwall. It was incredibly frightening as he was found unconscious and immediately taken to hospital. Kate rushed to be by his and her mum’s side minutes after GMB finished on air. It seems likely that he’s had a stroke and possibly a heart attack as well - doctors are still doing tests. He remains in hospital and is currently stable but, understandably, it's given the whole family a terrible scare and they are praying he can recover.”

They added: "Luckily Kate is due to be off work for a few weeks anyway so she can divide her time between the hospital whilst simultaneously looking after Darcey and Billy. After the horrible, heartbreaking year they have had, it's so important to Kate that they try and have a normal summer break.”

It comes only six months after her husband, Derek Draper, died at the age of 56 after complications with long Covid. He had suffered for four years after contracting the virus in 2020 and became seriously ill with the condition, becoming on of the UK’s longest-suffering Covid patients.