Kate Garraway opens up about the debt she has faced caring for her late husband Derek Draper in her latest documentary film, Kate Garraway: Derek's Story. The Good Morning Britain presenter has admitted that even thought she has a well-paid job she has been left with care bill debt after having to pay for round-the-clock care.

Speaking to ITV's GMB, she revealed she was spending £16,000 a month on care for her husband before he died in January after a lengthy battle with long Covid after he contracted the virus in March 2020. The latest documentary follows Draper's day-to-day experiences, as well as highlighting the reality of being an at-home carer, and the financial and emotional costs of caring for a loved one.

What has Kate Garraway said about her ITV salary?

Garraway has opened up about the debt she faced after caring for her late husband Derek Draper. She told GMB that the cost of his basic care exceeded her ITV salary and that she did not factor in his therapies, the mortgage payments or other household expenses.

Garraway said: "I am ashamed of the fact I’m in debt. I have an incredible job that I love that’s very well paid. I’m not a carer travelling miles, paying their own transport to go and help somebody for minimum wage. I’m somebody that is very well paid and so I just feel a shame that I couldn’t make it work."

The GMB presenter addresses the financial impact in the new documentary about the final year of Draper's life, which is due to air on ITV tonight (March 26).

Derek Draper in Kate Garraway: Derek's Story which is a new documentary coming to ITV (Photo: ITV)

What is Kate Garraway: Derek's Story about?

The third film documenting Draper's journey with long Covid follows the final year of his life, with him speaking on camera for the first time, saying: "I want you to hear my story." The documentary shows Garraway and Draper as they navigate everyday life, including a scene of Draper undergoing mobility therapy, and calling himself "pathetic" as he struggles to stand up and grab a walking frame.

It makes for tough viewing, with Garraway sharing: "There’s a piece in the documentary where he’s very distressed. People might look at it and think, ‘Why is she not in the room with him?’ and, Jake, the amazing carer that has been with him on and off throughout the journey comes in and says, ‘I think he needs you’ and of course I go, but the reason why I’m not in there is that I’m piling through papers to launch yet another appeal."

She continues: "And I look back at that, and I think ‘oh my god, people are going through that without the experience of processing information that we get as training in this job’."

What is Kate Garraway's net worth?

Garraway is reportedly worth an estimated £1.5 million according to The Mirror, who also state that her yearly salary at ITV could be as much as £544,000. The GMB presenter started working in broadcasting in 1994 with ITV News Meridian, she joined GMTV in 2000 and GMB where she currently presents in 2014.

When can I watch Kate Garraway: Derek's Story?