A new ITV documentary from Kate Garraway will tell the story of the final year of the life of her late husband, Derek Draper.

Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story which is set to air this week, will explore the long-term complications Draper faced after contracting Covid-19 at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The third film the couple have made documenting his illness, it will include commentary from Draper himself before his passing in January 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the new documentary from Kate Garraway called Derek's Story.

What is Kate Garraway: Derek's Story about?

The third documentary from Kate Garraway and her late husband Derek Draper was filmed in May 2023 and confronts the reality of Draper's illness and its impact on his loved ones. It also aims to show how his story is similar to many others across the UK who are living with serious illness and disability.

Draper, a former political lobbyist turned psychotherapist and husband of Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway contracted long Covid after he developed Covid-19 at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. He died from Covid complications in January this year at the age of 56.

Garraway and Draper documented the impact of his illness and have already made two award-winning documentary films: Finding Derek and Caring For Derek.

Derek Draper in Kate Garraway: Derek's Story which is a new documentary coming to ITV (Photo: ITV)

What has Kate Garraway said about new documentary?

Garraway has revealed that she hadn't planned on making another documentary about her late husband and that the idea came from Draper himself, who wanted to continue to share the impact of his illness. She explained: "One day, we were sitting together while I was caring for him and he suddenly, from nowhere, asked: ‘Are we making another documentary?’"

She continued: "I said: ‘Well, if we do, I think we should work on it together and it should be your story, told in your voice’. Derek got very emotional at the idea, because his words and speech were so limited and there were so many things he wanted to say about the struggle we were all having as a family, and he wanted to speak up about it."

Adding: "I asked Derek: ‘What would be your main message?’ And he said: ‘Never give up fighting for what you believe in and for the people you love’."

When did Derek Draper die?

Draper passed away on January 3, 2024. The lobbyist turned psychotherapist had fallen seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020, spending 98 days in a coma and 13 months in hospital before he was discharged. His funeral was held on February 2, with guests including Sir Elton John, Tony Blair and Piers Morgan.

Speaking about making the documentary before his passing, Garraway said: "When we started making this documentary early last year, we had no idea the events that would unfold that ultimately took Derek from us.

“And in January 2024, after he had passed, I wondered if it was right that it should ever come to air. But I didn’t want to let those who have given us so much support over the last four years down, and the carers – paid and unpaid – who, in their thousands of letters to me, feel Derek’s story has given them a voice."

She continued: "We had to find a way of allowing Derek’s voice to be heard and while having to finish it without him has been so hard, I am delighted that the film is a tribute to Derek and his incredible spirit. It’s also a tribute to all of those who fight on to make every second of life count, whatever is thrown at them."

When can I watch Kate Garraway: Derek's Story on ITV?

Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story will be available to watch on Tuesday, March 26 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

