Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new documentary that follows the final year of Derek Draper’s life, narrated by his widow Kate Garraway, is set to air on ITV later this year. “Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story” will not only explore the former political advisor’s long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus but also highlight the cost of care in the United Kingdom.

The new documentary chronicles the story of Draper and his wife's relationship. They got married in 2005 and have two children, Darcey and Billy. The film showcases how the illness affected their lives and also sheds light on his political career before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Obviously, when we started making this documentary early last year, we had no idea the events that would unfold that ultimately took Derek from us,” Garraway explained to ITV. “And in January 2024, I wondered if it was right that it should ever come to air.”

Kate Garraway at the funeral service of her husband Derek Draper

“But I didn’t want to let those who have given us so much support over the last four years down and the carers paid and unpaid who, in their thousands of letters to me, feel Derek’s story has given them a voice. Also, I remembered so vividly that the idea of making this third documentary at all came from Derek himself.”

Garraway previously chronicled the impact of caring for her husband, who died aged 56 in January after suffering a cardiac arrest, in two other ITV documentaries; “Finding Derek,” which won the documentary prize at the National Television Awards in 2021, followed by “Caring For Derek” which highlighted the complexities of the UK’s social care system - that too earned Garraway the documentary prize at the National Television Awards.