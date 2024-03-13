Kate Garraway: GMB host shares family update following death of husband Derek Draper as daughter Darcey celebrates her 18th
Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has shared a heart-breaking family update after she revealed that her daughter Darcey didn't want to celebrate the youngster's 18th birthday so soon after the death of her father, Derek Draper.
Draper died in January at the age of 56 following complications with long Covid, which he had battled since contracting the virus in March 2020. In a new update on social media, Garraway revealed that her daughter, who turned 18 this week, felt that she didn't want celebrations focused on the milestone following his recent death.
In a video shared with Garraway's 1.2 million Instagram followers, the presenter said that while Darcey didn't want huge celebrations, the family and close friends had put the effort in to help the young woman to mark the occasion with an intimate lunch at home, adding that it's what Draper would have wanted.
Go beyond just reading the story - sign up for the National World newsletter She said: "So yesterday our little baby Darcey got officially and legally big - 18 !!! She had said she didn’t want a celebration as it was too soon after her dad passing, but maybe a small family lunch at home. I knew her dad would want the day to be marked and special though."
Garraway enlisted the help of close friend Myleene Klass to help organise the celebration. In the video the pair, along with other helper, can be seen decorating the room with pink balloons, a pink cake "which took Darcey's breath away" and impressive place settings.
Draper's death in January prompted an outpouring of messages and support for Garraway and her family, with the TV star thanking all of those who got in touch for their best wishes. She returned to Good Morning Britain on Thursday, February 8, telling viewers in an emotional speech: “Everybody has just been so nice and everybody, all of you...it’s just amazing, and I keep thinking ‘let’s keep that lovely feeling going’, because I’m very lucky to have it."
