The couple crowned the winners will receive a cash prize of £50,000

The Love Island final is nearly here, with less than a week left to go until one of our couples takes home the prize.

The reality dating series which returned to ITV in Janaury brought us a brand new batch of singletons hoping to find love in the villa. The first Winter edition since 2020 saw contestants travel to a luxury location in South Africa, with presenter and DJ Maya Jama hosting the dating series for the first time, after Laura Whitmore stepped down in August.

Just five couples remain in the competition, with Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook being the latest couple to be shown the door following a public vote. So when is the Winter Love Island 2023 finale ? Here’s everything you need to know about how long Love Island 2023 will last.

When did Love Island 2023 start?

The first episode of Love Island aired on ITV2 on Monday 16 January at 9 pm. The new season saw plenty of changes, with DJ and presenter Maya Jama taking over as host, replacing Laura Whitmore who announced she was stepping down in August.

When is the Love Island final?

The Winter Love Island final will air on Monday 13 March, with fans having less than a week left to enjoy the reality dating series. The date for the finale was announced by host Jama on social media ahead of the episode on March 1. Wearing an orange dress, Jama revealed: “‘Guys, I have some very, very exciting news. The Love Island final is going to be on… drumroll please… Monday 13th March on ITV2 and ITVX.” Jama described the final episide as “major”, adding: “It is going to be major, you don’t want to miss it. I will see you then.”

Where is the Love Island 2023 villa?

The first Winter Love Island since 2020 is set in a luxury villa in South Africa. The Ludus Magnus estate in Franschhoek is based near Cape Town and set in the Franschhoek wine valley which is known as South Africa’s “millionaire’s row”. On its website, the opulent resort describes itself as a “spectacular estate like no other”. Whilst, The Sun have reported that ITV have allegedly paid £1.2 million to rent the luxury property.

The luxury resort is set in the Franschhoek wine valley (Photo: ITV)

Who is left in Love Island?

ITV initially sent 10 singletons into the Love Island villa, with some familiar faces making the lineup, including Farmer Will, who has over 1 million followers on TikTok. However, these contestants have now been whittled down to just five couples, each who are hoping to take home the £50,000 prize.

Here is who is left in the Love Island villa:

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi

Will Young and Jessie Wynter

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad

Left to right: Ron Hall, Anna-May Robey. Kai Fagan, Tanya Manhenga, Tanyel Revan, Shaq Muhammad, Lana Jenkins, Haris Namani, Will Young and Olivia Hawkins (Photo: ITV)

Who could win Winter Love Island 2023?

With just days to go before the final, there is a new couple who are tipped to be the favourite. The top spot was previously held by Jessie Wynter and Will Young, however according to SkyBet, Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have now taken the lead with odds of winning at 7/4. This is followed by Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins, Tom Clare and Samie Elishi and Will Young and Jessie Wynter all tying at 11/4, whilst Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad come in last with odds of 50/1.

Will there be a summer Love Island?