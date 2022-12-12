Jack Whitehall returns for a Bad Education 10th anniversary reunion special, with Charlie Wernham and Layton Williams headlining a new series next year

Bad Education, the popular Jack Whitehall sitcom from 2012, is returning this December for a tenth-anniversary special.

The one-off special – which sees the now grown-up students of Class K return to Abbey Grove just as Mr Wickers is on the cusp of a big life choice – will lead into a new series next year, with former students Charlie Wernham and Layton Williams now leading the show as teachers to a new class.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bad Education Reunion and the upcoming fourth series.

What is it about?

Bad Education is about a useless teacher – a bigger kid than the students he teaches – struggling through day-to-day life at school. The Bad Education Reunion picks up ten years later, with Alfie Wickers inviting his first class back to school for a Careers Day while he considers leaving the school himself.

The official BBC Three synopsis explains “it’s near the end of term at Abbey Grove, and Alfie is prepping for a careers presentation – really just an excuse to reunite all the old Class K and have a big party.”

“Meanwhile Stephen has been teaching at Abbey Grove for six months, but none of his old schoolfriends know this. He has been maintaining the fiction that he is now a musical theatre star on the rise and tells his pupils (the new Class K) that they cannot blow his cover.”

Who stars in the Bad Education Reunion?

Charlie Wernham as Mitchell, Jack Whitehall as Alfie Wickers, and Layton Williams as Stephen in the Bad Education Reunion (Credit: BBC / Tiger Aspect Productions)

Jack Whitehall returns as teacher Alfie Wickers, now ten years on the job. Outside of Bad Education, Whitehall is best known for acting in television series like Fresh Meat and Good Omens, and hosting as himself in things like A League of Their Own and Travels with My Father. He’s also had some Hollywood success, appearing in Clifford the Big Red Dog and Jungle Cruise.

Layton Williams returns as Stephen, now a Drama teacher at Abbey Grove. Since Bad Education, Williams has gone on to star in a number of stage musicals in the West End, including productions of Rent, Thriller, and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Charlie Wernham returns as Mitchell, now a PE teacher at Abbey Grove. Since Bad Education, Wernham has gone on to appear in Hollyoaks as Robbie Roscoe, and in Eastenders as Aaron Monroe.

Also returning for the Reunion special are Matthew Horne (Gavin & Stacey) as Mr Fraser, Sarah Solemani (Chivalry) as Gulliver, Nikki Runeckles as Chantelle, and Ethan Lawrence (After Life) as Joe amongst others.

Bad Education Series 4 will introduc a new cast of students, including glamorous gossip Usma (Asha Hassan), wannabe roadman Inchez (Anthony J Abraham), himbo Harrison (Bobby Johnson), clueless slacktivist Jinx (Laura Marcus), eccentric Warren (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) and energetic hustler Blessing (Francesca Amewudah-Rivers).

Who is writing and directing?

The Bad Education Reunion special is written by original series co-creators Jack Whitehall and Freddie Syborn.

Series 4 will be written by a team of breakthrough writers led by Nathan Bryon (Bloods), including Laura Smyth, Leila Navabi, Priya Hall, Ciaran Bartlett, Rhys Taylor, and Layton Williams himself. Earlier this year, Hiyah Zaidi interviewed Bryon about Bloods for NationalWorld.

Is there a trailer?

When and how can I watch it?

The Bad Education Reunion special will air on Thursday 15 December at 9pm on BBC Three. You’ll also be able to watch it on BBC iPlayer, where the three previous series are all also available to stream.

Bad Education Series 4 will arrive in 2023 and be available on BBC Three and iPlayer.

How many episodes are there?

The Bad Education Reunion special will be a one-off, 45-minute special. Bad Education Series 4, meanwhile, will follow the same format as previous years with six half-hour episodes.

When will Bad Education Series 4 be released?

Bad Education Series 4 will arrive in 2023 and be available on BBC Three and iPlayer. Nothing more official than that has been revealed just yet, though filming has started – as soon as more information is available we’ll update this piece with any relevant details.

Why should I watch it?

