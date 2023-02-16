Fawn, Phoenix and Rhino go head-to-head in The Masked Singer finale

Fawn on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

The reality TV programme features a range of celebrities who are disguised in a costume of their choice. Each celebrity sings each week in the hope of progressing further in the programme - while the celebrity with the lowest amounts of votes reveals their identity before leaving the programme.

Just three mystery celebrities remain in the competition as we head into the grand finale and they are all hoping to follow in the footsteps of previous Masked Singer winners such as Nicola Roberts, Joss Stone and Natalie Imbruglia.

Here we take a look ahead to the final of The Masked Singer 2023 and some of the fan theories on celebrity identites.

When is the Masked Singer final 2023?

The Masked Singer season four kicked off on New Year’s Day and it has aired every Saturday night since then. The fourth series finale takes place on Saturday 18 February.

How to watch The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross (Photo: ITV)

The Masked Singer final airs on ITV1 from 7pm until 8.30pm UK time. Joel Dommet hosts the show as the three remaining incognito celebrities battling it out to be crowned the ultimate champion.

The identities of all three finalists are revealed during the final and fans are also treated to a special performance from all 12 contestants from this year’s series.

You can also stream the final on ITVX shortly after the show finishes at 8.30pm. In addition to that you can also catch up on any episodes you have missed throughout the 2023 series.

The ITVX app is available for you to download on your mobile phone or tablet device.

Who is in the final?

There are just three mystery celebrities taking part in the final showdown. These are Fawn, Phoenix and The Rhino.

Throughout the series many fans have tried to work out the identities of the incognito celebrities. Here are some of the clues and fan theories for the remaining acts.

Fawn

Fawn is a baby deer dressed in a little dark brown jacket and white brown leggings; both with white spots on them. The mask is a brown deer with dark brown eyes and a light brown bow with white spots.

Here are some of the clues so far:

Fawn asks for no milk but five sugars in her coffee.

They have an interest in Maths.

Fawn mentioned the words black coffee and shandy.

The riddle was “I live in a cottage and not in a palace, I’ve visited wonderland but my name isn’t Alice.

Fan theories include:

Shania Twain

Natalie Appleton

Kim Woodburn

Mel C

Phoenix

Phoenix is a mythological creature - a bird that burst into flames when it dies, and then is reborn from the ashes. Similar to Fawkes in Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets.

The celebrity is wearing an elaborate feathered costume and it is someone who clearly knows how to stand out from the crowd.

Here are some of the clues so far:

Phoenix revealed that they are good at reinventing themselves as they have been born anew and reincarnated.

They were a fairly quiet child.

Their riddle was: “I’m all flame and fire, my feather ablaze, it may intrigue you to learn, I’ve been a catchphrase

They are good at following a trail and have been shown inspecting footprints while using a magnifying glass.

Fan theories include:

David Tennant

Ricky Wilson

Joe Sugg

Jason Orange

Rhino

Rhino wears a red cowboy hat, a red shirt and red cowboy boots. This celebrity is fairly tall and they have caught the attention of judge Davina McCall with their emotive stage presence.

Here are some of the clues so far:

Rhino gave this riddle: “I’m chief of this town, and happy go-lucky. But one you guys might think I’m quite muggy.”

Three arrows were shown behind Rhino.

In Rhino’s first VT, a sign appeared that said: “Welcome to Cobalt.”

Fan theories include: