ITV’s Masked Singer will return tonight

The Masked Singer is in the full swing of its fourth season on ITV.

Three of the celebrities have been unmasked so far, including Martin Kemp and Lulu. But eight remaining stars remain in the show.

Fans are sure to have drawn up plenty of theories about who exactly Rhino or Jacket Potato or Fawn or Rubbish could be. Names thrown around include Busted star Charlie Simpson or even snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan.

But what are the clues so far? Who has been unmasked and what are the guesses? Here is all you need to know:

What to expect from tonight’s episode?

ITV says: “In tonight’s episode, all eight remaining Masked Singers take to the stage as they compete to remain anonymous. At the end of show the fifth celebrity is eliminated and unmasked. Hosted by Joel Dommett, who is joined by panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.”

Rhino on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Who is Rhino - what are the clues?

In episode 2, Rhino sang Chasing Cars by Snow Patrol. Radio Times reports that the clues so far are:

In Rhino’s first VT, a sign appeared that said “Welcome to Cobalt”.

The sign also said that there was a population of 158,967 people, and the rules were “no spittin’, no thievin’, and no shoutin’”.

Three arrows were shown behind Rhino.

“I want to make sure we have a nice fair game.”

Rhino looked at a list of the “Town Crimes”, which included: “Arson: 3”, “Loitering: 17”, “Forgery: 99”, “Theft: 40” and “Bad Jokes: 2”.

Riddle – “I’m chief of this town, and happy go-lucky. But one of you guys might think I’m quite muggy.”

Many fans have speculated that Rhino could be Charlie Simpson of Busted fame. Who is your guess?

Who is Rubbish?

The theories around rubbish have thrown up the following names so far: Dean Gaffney, Sir Chris Hoy and Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Who is Fawn?

The guess from so far include: Natalie or Nicole Appleton, Emma Bunton, Stacey Soloman.

Who is Jacket Potato?

The theories so far are: Jack Whitehall and Richie Sambora.

Who is Pigeon?

The guess so far for Pigeon have been: Gemma Collins and Emily Atack.

Who has been unveiled so far?

In the episode last Saturday (14 January), Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie Holliman have been unmasked as The Masked Singer’s first duo. The Spandau Ballet bassist, 61, and his wife Holliman, 60, both found themselves in the bottom two as Cat & Mouse as they faced off against the masked character Knitting in the sing-off on ITV’s celebrity singing show.

Asked if their son, Capital Breakfast DJ Roman Kemp, knows that they have taken part, Holliman said: “No, this is going to embarrass him. Most people say they are doing it for their kids.” Kemp also said: “We’re doing it to embarrass them.” Following the reveal, their son wrote on Twitter: “I just shouted the phrase ‘take it off’ to my parents I cant undo that #MaskedSingerUK.”

The judges guessed that Cat & Mouse could be Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani Dyer, Sarah Michelle Gellar and her Buffy The Vampire Slayer co-star Anthony Head, Britain’s Got Talent’s David Walliams and Amanda Holden and EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt and Maisie Smith.

