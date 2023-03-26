England recorded a 4-0 victory over Ukraine in the last meeting between the two teams

The Three Lions recorded an impressive 2-1 win against European champions Italy in their opener and they will be hoping to extend that strong start with a victory against Ukraine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two sides last met during the quarter-final of Euro 2020 with England coming out 4-0 winners on the night thanks to goals from Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire.

But what can we expect from the upcoming clash and who is the referee for the fixture?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is the referee for England vs Ukraine?

Serdar Gozubuyuk has been chosen as the referee for England’s upcoming qualification match against Ukraine.

Gozubuyuk is a Dutch referee of Turkish descent who was born 29 October 1985. He has primarily worked in the Netherlands as a referee since 2010 and he has handled a series of fixtures in the Eredivisie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gozubuyuk has been a FIFA listed referee since 2012 and he began officiating at international level during the 2014 World Cup qualification campaign.

Serdar Gozubuyuk was the referee for Manchester City’s clash with RB Leipzig. (Getty Images)

His international debut came as he oversaw Italy’s 2-0 victory over Malta on 26 March 2013.

Overall Serdar Gozubuyuk has referred a total of 474 matches in his career and he has officiated in a number of elite competitions including the Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League, Uefa Nations League and qualifiers for both the World Cup and European Championships

Gozubuyuk has never refereed an England game in his career but he has refereed two Ukraine games during their World Cup qualification campaign and he oversaw Ukraines 3-1 victory against Scotland in the playoffs as well as their 1-0 defeat to Wales in the decisive fixture.

England vs Ukraine team news

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gareth Southgate has a total of 21 players to select from with left back Luke Shaw and right back Reece James both withdrawing from the squad due to injury.

Southgate has opted against calling up any new players and he has confirmed that Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips have all made themselves available for the game, despite concerns around their fitness.

Southgate said: “We have just about enough to get through this game. We have been training with this group all week - to call somebody from the outside would be potentially quite complicated.

“We would have no idea where they might be and their training load over the last couple of days.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ukraine entered the game without Bournemouth centre back Ilia Zabbarnyi who is ruled out of the game with an ankle injury.

Chelsea star Mykhalo Mudryk and Arsenal man Oleksandr Zinchenko are expected to start, while former West Ham midfielder Andriy Yarmolenko is also in contention to play.