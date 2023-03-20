Manchester United and Brighton are through to the FA Cup semi-finals. How to buy tickets for April fixtures

The FA Cup tournament is now down to its final four competitors after another dramatic weekend of Cup action. Manchester United, Brighton, Sheffield United and Manchester City have all reached the semi-finals of the EFL tournament but the quarter-finals were not without its theatrics.

Fulham were 1-0 up against the Red Devils at Old Trafford yesterday (Sunday 19 March) when Willian was shown a red card for handball in the penalty area. A furious Aleksandar Mitrovic (who had scored Fulham’s goal) was then sent off for his reaction at the referee and Bruno Fernandes was able to level the playing field when the Red Devils were awarded a penalty. Marcel Sabitzer then went on to put Manchester United ahead before Fernandes really put the nail in Fulham’s coffin with a third goal in the 96th minute.

Grimsby suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of Brighton who were able to put five goals past Harry the Haddock’s side, while Erling Haaland continued to seal his name in the record books as Manchester City beat Burnley 6-0. The Norwegian superstar now has 42 goals in 37 matches this 2022/23 season.

Sheffield United beat Blackburn 3-2 and following the triumphant victory, the Blades manager said “my wish is that we don’t draw Manchester City”. Sadly, Paul Heckingbottom’s wish did not come true and the Yorkshire team are set to face Pep Guardiola in a few weeks time.

Here is all you need to know following the FA Cup quarter-finals...

Bruno Fernandes scores from the penalty spot against Fulham

When are the FA Cup semi-final fixtures?

Both matches will take place on the weekend of Saturday 22 April and Sunday 23 April at Wembley Stadium in London:

Saturday 22 April: Manchester City vs Sheffield United - 3pm

Sunday 23 April: Manchester United vs Brighton - 3pm

How to buy tickets for FA Cup semi-final

Manchester United’s website have indicated they anticipate around 34,000 tickets to be made available for their fans and applications will be accepted from 9.30am Friday 24 March until 9am Wednesday 29 March. Tickets will be given to Season Ticket holders who have purchased all home cup games; Executive Club members; Season Ticket holders who have purchased all FA Cup games and Cup Season Ticket holders.

Brighton have not indicated any information as yet on their website but simply suggest they are awaiting further news. However it is likely that tickets will be available to purchase in the same window as their upcoming opponents.

Similarly, Manchester City and Sheffield United have also not released any information pertaining to when fans can purchase FA Cup semi-final tickets. The tickets, when they do come available, can be purchased from the football club’s websites as opposed to Wembley’s websites.

When is the FA Cup final?