Johnny Sexton has the chance to become the Six Nations leading points scorer

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton became the joint-leading points scorer in Guinness Six Nations history last weekend.

He moved level with his countryman Ronan O’Gara during the Irish’s 22-7 win over Scotland at Murrayfield on 12 March. Sexton kicked a penalty and two conversions during the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having made his championship debut in 2010, fly-half Sexton travelled to Edinburgh seven points shy of former international team-mate O’Gara. He achieved the feat in the 62nd minute of his 59th appearance in the tournament before being replaced by Ross Byrne nine minutes later.

The 2018 world player of the year leapfrogged ex-England star Jonny Wilkinson (546) into second place in the standings during last month’s win over France before sitting out his county’s round-three trip to Italy with a groin injury. England’s skipper Owen Farrell is the second-highest active player, curretly sitting in fourth spot.

Sexton will have a chance to overtake O’Gara as Ireland welcome England to the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, in what will be his final Six Nations appearance. The fly-half will retire after the Rugby World Cup in the autumn.

The blockbuster game at the Aviva Stadium is the last match of the 2023 tournament. The Irish are hoping to win their first title since 2018 and complete the Grand Slam.

Here is all you need to know:

Who are the top points scorers in Six Nations history?

Ireland's Johnny Sexton has declared himself fit for Sunday's crunch Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sexton has the chance to become the all-time record points scorer if he scores at least one point against England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening. He is currently tied at the top but is likely to go clear, barring a complete disaster:

Ronan O’Gara - 557 - Ireland

Johnny Sexton - 557 - Ireland

Jonny Wilkinson - 546 - England

Owen Farrell - 522 - England

Stephen Jones - 467 - Wales

Leigh Halfpenny - 427 - Wales

Neil Jenkins - 406 - Wales

Craig Paterson - 403 - Scotland

Gavin Hastings - 288 - Scotland

David Humphreys - 270 - Ireland

What has Johnny Sexton said?

Speaking about the record before the game, he said: “It’s not something I ever set out to do. I’d rather not score another point and win a championship, win a Grand Slam than get the points record.

“If it comes, fantastic, but it’s not something I lose sleep over. If you do it, it’s an amazing mark to do. Ronan obviously had an amazing career and even just to be in that same conversation is enough for me.”

Sexton talked down the personal significance of the crunch weekend showdown and is hopeful there is a “lot more of the journey left”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is the last Six Nations game but there’s so much ahead, please God, if I stay lucky and avoid injuries,” said the Leinster fly-half, who is poised for his 113rd Ireland outing. “There’s hopefully a World Cup, there’s hopefully some knockout games with Leinster ahead in the Aviva so I’m trying to get away from the fact that it’s this big last thing.

“It’s just a cup final and that’s all we’re thinking about. You’re playing England at home with something on the line, so it’s always what you’ve wanted to do and where you wanted to be.