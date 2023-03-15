The final round of Rugby’s Greatest Championship takes place this weekend and ‘Super Saturday’ ends with Grand Slam chasing Ireland hosting England in Dublin.

The 2023 Six Nations comes to an end this Saturday with all three matches taking place on the same day in what should be an incredible afternoon and evening of international rugby.

The final game of the tournament sees Ireland hosting England with Andy Farrell’s side looking to win a historic Grand Slam and secure the title in what would be a huge momentum boost for the number one ranked team in the world ahead of the Rugby World Cup later this year. As for Steve Borthwick’s England, a win in Dublin would be massive for their confidence after a largely disappointing tournament and a humiliating 53-10 loss to France at Twickenham last weekend. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match live on TV and online as well as the early team news from both camps:

Ireland vs England date, kick off time and head-to-head record

Ireland vs England is the third and final match of ‘Super Saturday’, the name given to the fifth round of Six Nations fixtures each year where all three games are played back-to-back on the same day. It is due to kick off at 5pm UK time after Scotland vs Italy (12:30pm) and France vs Wales (2:45pm).

The last time England travelled to the Aviva Stadium was during the 2021 Six Nations Championship and it was a 32-18 win for the hosts on that day. Last year’s match at Twickenham also went the way of the Irish as they ran out 32-15 victors. Prior to those two matches England has won four on the bounce against the men in green. In total, the two nations have met 139 times in test matches with England winning 80, Ireland 51 and there having been eight draws.

What channel is Ireland vs England Six Nations match on?

Ireland vs England will be broadcast live on ITV and STV (in Scotland) with build up starting at 4:30pm, 30 minutes before kick off. Mark Pougatch will present the coverage live from Dublin with analysis from Jonny Wilkinson, Brian O’Driscoll, Rory Best and Clive Woodward.

Ireland vs England Six Nations match live steam

Ireland vs England can be live streamed via ITVX and the STV player (in Scotland) and is free to view on web browsers. The match can also be streamed via mobile devices on the ITV and STV player apps which are available to download from most mainstream app stores.

Ireland vs England Six Nations team news

England’s Ollie Chessum has been ruled out of the match in Dublin with Leicester Tigers teammate George Martin called up to replace him. Meanwhile, George Ford and Manu Tuilagi remain in contention to feature.