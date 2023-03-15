The final round of Rugby’s Greatest Championship takes place this weekend and ‘Super Saturday’ sees title chasing France host Wales in Paris.

The 2023 Six Nations comes to an end this Saturday with all three matches taking place on the same day in what should be an incredible afternoon and evening of international rugby.

France take on Wales in the second of the three fixtures and the reigning champions still have a chance of retaining the title but will need to beat Wales and hope that England can do them a favour against Ireland in the final match. Meanwhile, Warren Gatland’s side could still end up with the Wooden Spoon if Italy beat Scotland in the day’s opening conest and they lose in Paris. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch France vs Italy live on TV and online as well as the early team news from both camps:

France vs Wales date, kick off time and head-to-head record

Advertisement

Advertisement

France vs Wales is the second match of ‘Super Saturday’, the name given to the final round of Six Nations fixtures each year where all three games are played back-to-back on the same day. It is due to kick off at 2:45pm (UK time) on Saturday, March 18 with Scotland vs Italy being played before (12:30pm kick off) and Ireland vs England bringing the competition to a close at 5pm.

The last time Wales travelled to Paris they were beaten 32-30 in a tight contest during the 2021 Six Nations Championship while last year’s meeting in Cardiff also went the way of France as they won 13-9 on their way to a historic Grand Slam victory. Wales’ last win over France came during the quarter finals of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan where they ran out 20-19 victors. In total the two nations have played 102 test matches against each other with Wales winning 51, France winning 48 and there being three draws.

What channel is France vs Wales Six Nations match on?

France vs Wales will be broadcast live on ITV and STV (in Scotland) with build up starting at 1:55pm, 30 minutes before kick off. Jill Douglas will present the coverage live from Paris with analysis from Gareth Thomas, Jamie Roberts and Benjamin Kayser.

France vs Wales Six Nations match live steam

France vs Wales can be live streamed via ITVX and the STV player (in Scotland) and is free to view on web browsers. The match can also be streamed via mobile devices on the ITV and STV player apps which are available to download from most mainstream app stores.

France vs Wales Six Nations team news

Advertisement

Advertisement