The final round of Rugby’s Greatest Championship takes place this weekend and ‘Super Saturday’ kicks off with the Azzurri visiting Murrayfield.

The 2023 Six Nations comes to an end this Saturday with all three matches taking place on the same day in what should be an incredible afternoon and evening of international rugby.

It all kicks off with Scotland vs Italy where Gregor Townsend’s side are looking to end the competition on a high after a brusing defeat to Ireland ended their chances of challenging for the title last weekend. Meanwhile, Italy are looking for their first win of this year’s competition and still have a shot of avoiding the Wooden Spoon although that will also depend on the result from France vs Wales later in the day. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland vs Italy live on UK TV and online as well as the early team news from both camps:

Scotland vs Italy date, kick off time and head-to-head record

Scotland vs Italy is the first match of ‘Super Saturday’, the name given to the final round of Six Nations fixtures each year where all three games are played back-to-back on the same day. It is due to kick off at 12:30pm (UK time) on Saturday, March 18 with France vs Wales following afterwards at 2:45pm and Ireland vs England bringing the competition to a close at 5pm.

The match will be played at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. Italy’s last visit to the Scottish capital ended in a 52-10 defeat. Last year’s match in Rome also went the way of the Scots with Gregor Townsend’s side winning 33-22.

Scotland have won the last 11 meetings of the two nations with Italy’s last victory coming back in 2015 when they were 22-19 victors at Murrayfield. In total the two nations have played 34 test matches against each other with Scotland winning 26 and Italy winning eight.

What channel is Scotland vs Italy Six Nations match on?

Scotland vs Italy will be broadcast live on BBC One with build up starting from noon, 30 minutes before kick off. Gabby Logan will present the coverage live from Murrayfield Stadium.

Scotland vs Italy Six Nations match live steam

Scotland vs Italy will be available online via the BBC Iplayer where viewers with a TV licence can watch the action live via web browser. The match can be streamed on mobile devices via the BBC Iplayer app which is available to download via most mainstream app stores.

Scotland vs Italy Six Nations team news

Scotland will be without star players Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg who have withdrawn from the squad through injury. They have been replaced in the squad by Josh Bayliss and Charlie Savala. Richie Gray is also a doubt for the Scots having come off early against Ireland last weekend and Grant Gilchrist remains suspended, leaving Gregor Townsend with limited options in second row.