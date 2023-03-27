England have secured two wins from two in their opening Euros 2024 qualifying matches with Harry Kane making history to become the country’s all-time leading goalscorer, surpassing Wayne Rooney’s tally of 53 goals.
Other neighbouring countries haven’t found quite such the same luck as Northern Ireland beat San Marino 2-0 but went on to lose to Finland in their second match. Scotland, Wales and Ireland will have to await their fate as they continue preparations for their second (or in Ireland’s case, first) Euros qualifying fixture.
John McGinn climbed further up the list of Scotland’s all-time leading goal scorers as he opened up the scoring during the Tartan Army’s first match against Cyprus while Wales played their first match since Gareth Bale retired. Aaron Ramsey led the team to a 1-1 draw against World Cup semi-finalists Croatia.
As this batch of Euros 2024 qualifying matches come to an end, the players will return to their clubs for league and cup fixtures but it will not be long before another international break looms.
Here is all you need to know ahead of the third and fourth Euros 2024 qualifying match days...
When is the next international break?
Following the second matchday in the Euros 2024 qualifying campaign, the international teams will break up once again, resuming on 16 June and 17 June 2023.
The fourth matchday in the qualifiers will then take place from 19 June - 20 June 2023.
How to watch the Euros 2024 qualifiers
For England’s matches, fans will be able to tune into Channel 4 and All4 streaming service in order to watch the upcoming matches. Scotland and Northern Ireland’s matches will be available to watch through ViaPlay which costs from £11.99/month to subscribe to; while Wales fixtures will be available to watch on S4C - a Welsh language free-to-air broadcaster.
Ireland’s upcoming matches will be found on RTE, Premier Sports and Virgin Media. RTE is only available to watch in Ireland meaning those wishing to watch Ireland’s matches outside of the country will need a Premier Sports or Virgin Media account.
What are the next round of fixtures?
(All times are British Summer Time)
Third matchday:
Friday 16 June:
- Finland vs Slovenia - 5pm
- Malta vs England - 7.45pm
- Latvia vs Turkey - 7.45pm
- North Macedonia - 7.45pm
- Kosovo vs Romania - 7.45pm
- Greece vs Ireland - 7.45pm
- Belarus vs Israel - 7.45pm
- Wales vs Armenia - 7.45pm
- Denmark vs Northern Ireland - 7.45pm
- Andorra vs Switzerland - 7.45pm
- Gibraltar vs France - 7.45pm
- San Marino vs Kazakhstan - 7.45pm
Saturday 17 June:
- Luxembourg vs Liechtenstein - 2pm
- Lithuania vs Bulgaria - 2pm
- Montenegro vs Hungary - 5pm
- Azerbaijan vs Estonia - 5pm
- Norway vs Scotland - 5pm
- Iceland vs Slovakia - 7.45pm
- Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic - 7.45pm
- Cyprus vs Georgia - 7.45pm
- Belgium vs Austria - 7.45pm
- Albania vs Moldova - 7.45pm
- Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina - 7.45
Fourth Matchday:
Monday 19 June:
- Armenia vs Latvia - 5pm
- Finland vs San Marino - 5pm
- Switzerland vs Romania - 7.45pm
- Turkey vs Wales - 7.45pm
- England vs North Macedonia - 7.45pm
- Northern Ireland vs Kazakhstan - 7.45pm
- Ireland vs Gibraltar - 7.45pm
- France vs Greece - 7.45pm
- Ukraine vs Malta - 7.45pm
- Israel vs Andorra - 7.45pm
- Slovenia vs Denmark - 7.45pm
- Belarus vs Kosovo - 7.45pm
Tuesday 20 June:
- Bulgaria vs Serbia - 7.45pm
- Iceland vs Portugal - 7.45pm
- Norway vs Cyprus - 7.45pm
- Hungary vs Lithuania - 7.45pm
- Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Luxembourg - 7.45pm
- Austria vs Sweden - 7.45pm
- Moldova vs Poland - 7.45pm
- Scotland vs Georgia - 7.45pm
- Estonia vs Belgium - 7.45pm
- Faroe Islands vs Albania - 7.45pm
- Liechtenstein vs Slovakia - 7.45pm