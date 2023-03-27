England will take on Malta and North Macedonia in the next international break as they continue Euros 2024 qualifying campaign

England have secured two wins from two in their opening Euros 2024 qualifying matches with Harry Kane making history to become the country’s all-time leading goalscorer, surpassing Wayne Rooney’s tally of 53 goals.

Other neighbouring countries haven’t found quite such the same luck as Northern Ireland beat San Marino 2-0 but went on to lose to Finland in their second match. Scotland, Wales and Ireland will have to await their fate as they continue preparations for their second (or in Ireland’s case, first) Euros qualifying fixture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John McGinn climbed further up the list of Scotland’s all-time leading goal scorers as he opened up the scoring during the Tartan Army’s first match against Cyprus while Wales played their first match since Gareth Bale retired. Aaron Ramsey led the team to a 1-1 draw against World Cup semi-finalists Croatia.

As this batch of Euros 2024 qualifying matches come to an end, the players will return to their clubs for league and cup fixtures but it will not be long before another international break looms.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the third and fourth Euros 2024 qualifying match days...

When is the next international break?

Following the second matchday in the Euros 2024 qualifying campaign, the international teams will break up once again, resuming on 16 June and 17 June 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fourth matchday in the qualifiers will then take place from 19 June - 20 June 2023.

Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice all scored in England’s Euros 2024 openers

How to watch the Euros 2024 qualifiers

For England’s matches, fans will be able to tune into Channel 4 and All4 streaming service in order to watch the upcoming matches. Scotland and Northern Ireland’s matches will be available to watch through ViaPlay which costs from £11.99/month to subscribe to; while Wales fixtures will be available to watch on S4C - a Welsh language free-to-air broadcaster.

Ireland’s upcoming matches will be found on RTE, Premier Sports and Virgin Media. RTE is only available to watch in Ireland meaning those wishing to watch Ireland’s matches outside of the country will need a Premier Sports or Virgin Media account.

What are the next round of fixtures?

(All times are British Summer Time)

Third matchday:

Friday 16 June:

Finland vs Slovenia - 5pm

Malta vs England - 7.45pm

- 7.45pm Latvia vs Turkey - 7.45pm

North Macedonia - 7.45pm

Kosovo vs Romania - 7.45pm

Greece vs Ireland - 7.45pm

- 7.45pm Belarus vs Israel - 7.45pm

Wales vs Armenia - 7.45pm

vs Armenia - 7.45pm Denmark vs Northern Ireland - 7.45pm

- 7.45pm Andorra vs Switzerland - 7.45pm

Gibraltar vs France - 7.45pm

San Marino vs Kazakhstan - 7.45pm

Saturday 17 June:

Luxembourg vs Liechtenstein - 2pm

Lithuania vs Bulgaria - 2pm

Montenegro vs Hungary - 5pm

Azerbaijan vs Estonia - 5pm

Norway vs Scotland - 5pm

- 5pm Iceland vs Slovakia - 7.45pm

Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic - 7.45pm

Cyprus vs Georgia - 7.45pm

Belgium vs Austria - 7.45pm

Albania vs Moldova - 7.45pm

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina - 7.45

Fourth Matchday:

Monday 19 June:

Armenia vs Latvia - 5pm

Finland vs San Marino - 5pm

Switzerland vs Romania - 7.45pm

Turkey vs Wales - 7.45pm

- 7.45pm England vs North Macedonia - 7.45pm

vs North Macedonia - 7.45pm Northern Ireland vs Kazakhstan - 7.45pm

vs Kazakhstan - 7.45pm Ireland vs Gibraltar - 7.45pm

vs Gibraltar - 7.45pm France vs Greece - 7.45pm

Ukraine vs Malta - 7.45pm

Israel vs Andorra - 7.45pm

Slovenia vs Denmark - 7.45pm

Belarus vs Kosovo - 7.45pm

Tuesday 20 June: