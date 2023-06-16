For the curious.
England team news: ‘leaked’ squad announcement as Gareth Southgate picks Liverpool and Newcastle stars

Gareth Southgate is set to be make some bold selection decisions ahead of England’s UEFA Euros qualifying match

By Susanna Sealy
2 minutes ago

England are set to take on their third UEFA Euros qualifying match as they travel to Malta. The fixture will be taking place just a few days after Manchester City won the treble on Saturday following their UEFA Champions League win over Inter Milan.

The Premier League drew to a close at the end of May but for the likes of Jack Grealish, John Stones and Phil Foden they still had more to play with an FA Cup final and European final. With this in mind, the Three Lions manager is set to have to make several changes to his presumed preferred line-up as he allows for certain stars to recover in time.

In a recent press conference, the England manager Gareth Southgate has hinted he could use Trent Alexander-Arnold in his new midfield role against Malta this evening.

The Liverpool defender has been rarely used by Southgate at international level but some incredible form in the latter stages of the season with the Reds could force the England boss into a rethink. According to reports, none of Manchester City’s contingent are set to feature in Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifier following their celebrations after clinching the treble last weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could be used in midfield against Malta this eveningTrent Alexander-Arnold could be used in midfield against Malta this evening
Southgate has confirmed Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier will start the game. However, Alexander-Arnold could still make his way into the starting XI after being used in a hybrid role under Jurgen Klopp in the latter stages of the season.

With Phil Foden and Jack Grealish unlikely to start, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford are set to play either side of Harry Kane who will continue to lead the line.

John Stones is poised to be rested leaving Southgate to pick from Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire and Tyrone Mings in the centre of defence. Luke Shaw is set to start at left-back.

What has Gareth Southgate said?

When asked whether he would use the Reds star, Trent Alexander-Arnold, in his midfield, Southgate responded: “Well, let’s see! You know that I think he is more than capable of playing there and it can be really exciting.

“If we were to do that, we would not be expecting perfection because there is a lot to learn, particularly without the ball. It is different areas of the pitch.

“With the ball, that is a more straightforward transition for him now. He has been playing there a little bit more for his club so it is something for us to consider, definitely.”

When is Malta vs England?

England’s third UEFA Euros 2024 qualifying fixture will take place later today, Friday 16 June 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm BST. Malta’s national stadium, Ta’Qali, will host the match.

Channel 4 will have all the coverage from England’s away fixture with fans also able to live stream on All4 with those hoping to watch needing to sign up to a free account.

Predicted England line-up (4-3-3):

Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, Tyrone Mings, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford.

