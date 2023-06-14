Lance Stroll will hope to enjoy his home race as Formula 1 heads to Canada

Formula 1 is back this weekend after the Spanish Grand Prix once again saw Max Verstappen take the winning trophy but Mercedes were able to enjoy their new upgrades as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell came in second and third respectively.

The 20 drivers will now head to Canada where they are scheduled to take part in the ninth race of the season. Canada have recently suffered wildfires across the country with 150 fires detected so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There has been major concern as to whether the fires and smoke will impact the Montreal Canadian Grand Prix but as the fires have been raging around 800 kilometres from Montreal, it is believed that the race is still set to go ahead as planned,

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix...

When is Canada Grand Prix 2023?

The race weekend will begin on Friday 16 June and will conclude with the race on Sunday 18 June. Here is the full schedule for the weekend:

Friday 16 June:

Practice 1: 6.30pm - 7.30pm

Practice 2: 10pm - 11pm

Saturday 17 June:

Practice 3: 5.30pm - 6.30pm

Qualifying: 9pm - 10pm

Sunday 18 June:

RACE - 7pm

Max Verstappen at the Canadian Grand Prix in June 2022

How to watch Canada Grand Prix 2023

Fans can watch Formula 1 on Sky Sports’ dedicated channel, Sky Sports F1, and coverage can also be streamed on SkyGo. Races are also usually shown on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky Sports F1 can be found on channel 406 on Sky and 506 on Virgin, while Main Event is on 401 on Sky and 501 on Virgin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sky Sports channels are also shown through NowTV passes which are available from just £34.99 a month or £11.98 for a day pass, allowing users to watch all Sky Sports channels live and enjoy unmissable Cricket, Football, Boxing, F1 and more.

Highlights are shown across Sky Sports F1 with repeats of qualifying and race later on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, while Sky Sports News will show clips. Fans can also check out highlights on Sky Sports’ website and Formula 1’s official channels. Channel 4 also have free-to-air highlights, with qualifying highlights shown at 7.30pm on Saturday.

Where does the Canadian Grand Prix take place?

The Canadian Grand Prix takes place at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal. It first hosted the Grand Prix in 1978 and is a fast, low-downforce circuit. It is quite a stop-start track with lots of heavy-breaking chicanes and a famous hairpin to get the anchors working.

Out of the corners, the track is quick and flowing while the most iconic piece of the circuit comes right at the end of the lap: the Wall of Champions.

Who will win the Canadian Grand Prix?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are the odds for who will win the Canadian Grand Prix according to bet365: