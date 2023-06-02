Max Verstappen leads the way but Ferrari and Aston Martin eye home wins in Barcelona

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will host what would have been the first triple header of the season had the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix not been forced to be cancelled due to the terrible flooding in the area.

The Spanish Grand Prix is a popular location for the 20 drivers who have all become very used to the track due to the winter testing sessions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Max Verstappen continues to lead the way at the top of the driver’s Championship, sitting nearly 40 points ahead of his teammate heading into the eighth round of the 2023 season.

So while the Dutchman is the most likely candidate to once again take victory in Catalan this weekend, there are two home-grown talents who will be desperate to secure a fairytale result in their home race.

One of the compatriots will also have the added bonus of new upgrades as Ferrari showed off their new Red Bull-inspired side pods as practice sessions took place in Barcelona. However, the other has been no stranger to the podium places this season and could commemorate his tenth anniversay since his last win by another win at his home Grand Prix.

Here are some of the biggest talking points ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix…

Will we see a Spanish champion in Spain?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Short of winning the whole championship, one of the biggest prizes that can be accomplished in a Formula 1 season is winning your home race. There are two who could be lucky enough to manage that feat but one is looking a much more likely candidate than the other.

Last year, fans would have easily suggested that Carlos Sainz could be in with a shot at winning his first home race in Barcelona, however, 12 months on and Sainz’s more senior compatriot Fernando Alonso is looking much more likely to lift the trophy.

Carlos Sainz races around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

There is a phenomenal amount of expectation hanging on the 41-year-old Aston Martin driver as he heads into his home GP but this is hardly likely to be something which fazes the veteran.

Aston Martin were exceptionally close to taking pole position in Monaco and it seems only a matter of time before they achieve their first win this season, although Red Bull may have something to sya on that.

Will the Mercedes upgrades make a difference?

Advertisement

Advertisement

We had been waiting in anticipation for the Mercedes upgrades in Monaco which saw the cars mirror upgrades made by their competitors Red Bull last year. Toto Wolff’s team utilised the side pods in their upgrade to the W14 but of course due to the closeness of the Monaco Street circuit it was hard to see what impact they could have.

Not only will Spain give George Russell and Lewis Hamilton a chance to maximise their upgrades but the technical director of Mercedes has also announced that there will be even more upgrades to the car.

Hamilton and Russell finished fourth and fifth respectively on the streets of Monte Carlo and while their pace was miles off their rivals, the track of Barcelona could allow for a much more closely fought battle for those podium places.

What are the track changes?

Earlier this year it was announced that the track was going back to its older, more traditional layout that omits the fiddly final chicane ahead of the main straight. Fans and drivers acclaimed the decision to remove the chicane and should hopefully give drivers the opportunity for more over-taking as the cars head down the long run into the first turn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of course, these overtaking moves are more likely to be seen in those middle-order battles unless Mercedes’ latest upgrades have gifted them the same speed as the Red Bull machines.

When is the Spanish Grand Prix?