Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz look forward to their home Grand Prix in Barcelona this weekend

Following a rain-hampered weekend in Monaco, the drivers are back in action once again this week as the ten franchises prepare for the Spanish Grand Prix.

After a weekend which saw Esteban Ocon secure just his third podium of his F1 career, Mercedes technical director James Allison has confirmed there will be ‘many more upgrades’ to the W14 for the rest of the season, starting with Spain.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished fourth and fifth respectively in Monaco but continued to appear happy with the upgrades.

It remains to be seen whether two drivers who are both still seeking a race win since teaming up together will continue to keep as collected as they have been if the podiums continue to dry up.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix 2023...

Carlos Sainz (R) with Lando Norris ahead of his home Grand Prix in Barcelona

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix

Fans can watch Formula 1 on Sky Sports’ dedicated channel, Sky Sports F1, and coverage can also be streamed on SkyGo. Races are also usually shown on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky Sports F1 can be found on channel 406 on Sky and 506 on Virgin, while Main Event is on 401 on Sky and 501 on Virgin.

Highlights are shown across Sky Sports F1 with repeats of qualifying and race later on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, while Sky Sports News will show clips. Fans can also check out highlights on Sky Sports’ website and Formula 1’s official channels. Channel 4 also have free-to-air highlights, with qualifying highlights shown at 7.30pm on Saturday.

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix outside the UK

Australia - Fox Sports

France - Canal+

Italy - Sky Italia

Brazil - ESPN

Mexico - Fox Sports Mexico

Netherlands - Viaplay

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Spain - F1 DAZN

USA - ESPN

VPN providers, such as ExpressVPN and NordVPN are also at hand for those wishing to access the content with UK broadcasters outside of the country, as long as they comply with your broadcasters terms and conditions.

Spanish Grand Prix start times

The race weekend commences on Friday 2 June and will conclude with the main event on Sunday 4 June:

Friday 2 June:

Practice 1: 12.30pm-1.30pm

Practice 2: 4pm-5pm

Saturday 3 June:

Practice 3: 11.30pm-12.30pm

Qualifying: 3pm-4pm

Sunday 4 June: RACE - 2pm

Where does the Spanish Grand Prix take place?

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hosts the Spanish Grand Prix and drivers have traditionally spent a huge amount of time on this track, testing the new upgrades to the car in the winter off-season.

The track is a mix of high and low speed corners, with the challenging turn 3 right-hander offering an exhilarating chance to evaluate the balance of the car.

The circuit was built as part of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics development programme although Spain first hosted the Spanish Touring Car Championship the year before.

Who will win the Spanish Grand Prix?

Home fans will pray that the trophy goes to either Carlos Sainz or Fernando Alonso as the two Spanish drivers gear up for a fun-filled weekend of intensity but it is still hard to see past a Red Bull win. Verstappen and Perez also managed a 1-2 race finish here in 2022. Here are the latest odds (according to Skybet):