Codemasters are back with the 16th instalment in the long-running series of Formula One games

Rev up your engines and prepare for the ultimate Formula One experience with F1 23. Codemasters' iconic racing series is back, delivering the official companion game to the thrilling Formula One World Championship. Strap in as you take control of your favourite drivers and teams, racing on authentic F1 circuits from around the globe.

With stunning graphics, lifelike car models, and realistic physics, F1 23 brings the speed and precision of Formula One right to your fingertips. Engage in single-player career modes, multiplayer races, time trials, and more, as you immerse yourself in the world of F1. Manage your team, develop your car and strategise your race tactics to claim victory.

This 16th instalment in the series introduces exciting new features, and new tracks, including the challenging Losail International Circuit and the electrifying Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is F1 23?

Think of Codemasters' F1 series of racing games as being to Formula One what the FIFA games are to football (or at least, once were). These games are the 'official' companion games of the Formula One (F1) World Championship, and come complete with fully licensed, realistic virtual recreations of all the drivers, cars and circuits features in the latest season.

The F1 series aims to provide an immersive and realistic experience of Formula One racing, allowing players to compete as their favourite drivers and teams on official F1 circuits from around the world. The games feature detailed graphics, accurate car models and realistic physics to simulate the speed and precision required in F1.

(Image: EA Sports)

Each instalment of the F1 series typically includes the full roster of teams, drivers and circuits from the corresponding F1 season. Players can choose to engage in single-player career modes, multiplayer races, time trials, and various other game modes. The series also incorporates elements such as team management, car development, and race strategy.

Over the years, the F1 series has gained a dedicated fan base and has been praised for its authenticity, attention to detail and gameplay mechanics. The games have been released on various platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox and PC, offering players the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of F1 racing from the comfort of their homes.

What's new in this year's game?

F1 23 is the 16th entry in the series, and features the official licences for the thrilling 2023 Formula One and Formula 2 championships. It also brings back the popular Braking Point story mode from F1 2021, featuring the return of Devon Butler, Aiden Jackson and Casper Akkerman alongside a new character named Callie Mayer

F1 23 also introduces a narrative mode with live-action scenes reminiscent of Codemasters' 2022 game, Grid Legends. With overhauled driving physics, the ability to set a 35% race distance, the return of red flags and a UI that's been revamped for a more immersive Formula One presentation, F1 23 promises a realistic experience.

New tracks added this year include the Qatar Grand Prix's Losail International Circuit. and the brand-new Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

(Image: EA Sports)

When can I play it?

F1 23 is scheduled for release on Friday 16 June 2023. It will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Those who pre-order the Champions Edition of the game will receive up to three days' early access to F1 23, from Tuesday 13 June.

Where is the best place to pre-order F1 23?

the game is available for £64.99.

Simply click on the relevant link below to be taken to the platform of your choice:

For PC players, the game can be purchased through F1 23’s Steam page .

Note: Xbox’s ‘Smart Delivery’ feature means there is just one ‘Xbox’ version of the game to look out for if you’re looking to buy it physically - the game will automatically detect whether you’re using a current or last-gen Xbox console.

But PlayStation players will need to make sure they buy the correct physical version of F1 23, and since there is no Smart Delivery feature there, if you one day wish to upgrade the PS4 version to its PS5 counterpart, you may need to buy the game all over again!

Is there a demo?

An F1 23 trial is currently accessible on the PlayStation Store for EA Play subscribers. However, it is not yet available on the Xbox Store, though it is anticipated that it will be made available there on 13 June ahead of the game's eventual full release.

Note that the F1 23 trial gives you access to the full game, though limits your playing time to only five hours, shorter than the standard 10-hour length of EA Play's game trials.

Is it on Xbox Game Pass?

Currently, there are no plans to include F1 23 with Xbox Game Pass, beyond the five-hour trial coming on 13 June available to subscribers of Game Pass on PC or those with the Ultimate Tier, courtesy of EA Play.