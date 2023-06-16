Manchester City treble winners will be in action for their country as England face Malta tonight

England’s international squad are in action for the first time since the conclusion of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The fixture comes just a few days after stars such as Jack Grealish and John Stones achieved the treble following their 1-0 win at the Ataturk Stadium last weekend against Inter Milan. They are, of course, not the only side to have achieved European glory with midfielder Declan Rice winning the UEFA Europa Conference League title in Hungary last week.

However, it is now time for the next battle as England look to cement their place in next year’s UEFA Euros tournament. This is the third matchday for the Three Lions following their wins over Italy and Ukraine in March. June will see Gareth Southgate lead his team in two UEFA Euros qualifiers and as they prepare to take on Malta today, they will shortly return back home to face North Macedonia next week.

Here is all you need to know ahead of England’s third UEFA Euros 2024 qualifying fixture...

What time is Malta vs England kick-off?

England face Malta later today, Friday 16 June, with kick-off set for 7.45pm BST. The match will be played at Malta’s national football stadium the Ta’Qali stadium which has a capacity for 16,997. The return fixture is set for November 2023.

Europa Conference League winner Declan Rice

How to watch Malta vs England on UK TV

The game will be broadcast for free on Channel 4. Fans can tune into the action from 7pm on Channel 4 while those unable to watch on TV can live stream the fixture through All4. Fans need to sign up to a free account in order to live stream the fixture and can do so through the All4 website.

You can also listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have met five times with England winning on all occasions. Their first meet was in February 1971 with England winning 1-0 while their most recent battle took place in September 2017 and the Three Lions won 4-0

Squad news

Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Kieran Trippier will start with John Stones unlikely to make an appearance, giving Marc Guehi the opportunity to play centre-half and Luke Shaw to come in as the only recognised left-back. It is also improbable that Jack Grealish and Phil Foden will make the starting line-up. Eberechi Eze will be looking for his first start but is most likely to start his England career on the bench.

England squad: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Phil foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Callum Wilson

