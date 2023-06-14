Chelsea FC: Former player and manager John Hollins dies aged 76

The Club has announced the death of former player and manager John Hollins

Chelsea football club have announced the death of their former player and manager John Hollins. Hollins, 76, started out with the West London club at the age of 15 and would go on to make more than 500 appearances for the Blues before taking over as a manager for three years in 1985.

A statement from the club has said: “Chelsea Football Club is greatly saddened to announce the passing of our former player and manager John Hollins MBE at the age of 76. All the club send our heartfelt condolences to John’s family and friends.”

His son Chris Hollins added “My hero, best friend and dad left us today. He was so modest but I will say it. He was a great player, brilliant teammate and one hell of a person. My mum, sister and all his grandchildren will miss him so much.”

Here is all you need to know about the former Chelsea and Arsenal footballer John Hollins...

John Hollins at a Chelsea vs Watford match in October 2017

Who was John Hollins?

Hollins was born in Guildford in 1946 and began his youth career with Chelsea, making his debut for the Blues’ senior team against Swindon Town in 1963, aged just 17.

The number four was known for his dedicated attitude to the game and eventually became club captain. He scored 69 times in 592 games for Chelsea in his first spell there. The full-back and midfielder was sold to Queens Park Rangers in 1975, after reaching the League Cup final in 1972.

Following a four year stint with QPR, Hollins then made a surprising move to Arsenal becoming a regular in the Gunners’ side, playing more frequently in the full-back role. He scored 13 times for the North London club and was part of the side that lost the Cup Winners’ Cup final in 1980.

In 1983, Hollins returned to his beloved Chelsea for a single season and helped the club back to the First Division. He retired at the end of the season and had played 939 first-class matches in total.

Hollins was immediately appointed as coach at Chelsea but sacked in 1988 and went on to coach a number of lower league sides, such as Swansea City, Rochdale, Stockport County and latterly Weymouth in 2008.

Who is his son?

John Hollins had his son Chris in 1971. Chris is a former first-class cricketer but is best known for being the sports correspondent for BBC Breakfast until 2012 and for winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2009.

What’s been said?

Former players and directors of Chelsea have all come forward to offer their condolences with John Terry tweeting: “My love and condolences are with the Hollins family.”