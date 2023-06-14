The news comes amid reports that the 35-year-old is set to replace Jake Humphrey on TNT Sports to front UEFA Champions League coverage

Laura Woods is leaving her role at talkSPORT as host of its award-winning Sports Breakfast radio show, it has been announced.

It ends a three-year run of the 35-year-old presenting the flagship programme which airs every Monday to Wednesday from 6am to 10am. Listeners connected to the broadcaster's unique style, as well as her sparking double-act partnership with former Rangers and Sunderland footballer Ally McCoist.

The show's success saw it win Best Speech Breakfast Show at the ARIAS in 2021, with Woods also taking home the SJA Sports Presenter of the Year award on two separate occasions.

It is yet to be revealed what motivated Woods' decision to leave talkSport, though the news comes amid reports that she has been earmarked to replace Jake Humphrey at TNT Sports, formerly known as BT Sports. Humphrey ended his decade-long spell presenting the channel's football coverage in an announcement in May, with his last show being this year's UEFA Champions League final.

Here is everything you need to know about Laura Woods and her departure from talkSport; including what has been said and what is next for the popular broadcaster.

What has been said about Laura Woods' departure from talkSPORT?

Laura Woods has ended her six-year spell at talkSport - Credit: Getty

In a statement confirming her exit, Laura Woods thanked the listeners and looked back at her six years at talkSport. She said: "You lot, our listeners, have given me so much comfort and guided me through some of my toughest moments, without even realising it.

"So I wanted to thank you personally for that. I will miss it dearly, even the Spurs fans," the Arsenal supporting Woods joked before continuing: "For what feels like a lifetime I’ve been a listener of talkSPORT, for the last six years it’s been my home, where we get to spend our mornings talking about sport.

"There’s nothing better, I know I will never find a job like this, it’s unique. Three years as the host of this amazing breakfast show, three bits of silverware for the trophy cabinet and record listening figures. I’m very proud of what we achieved here. One thing’s for sure: I will always be part of this family at talkSPORT".

Head of talkSport Liam Fisher added: "Since first featuring on talkSPORT in 2017 Laura has emerged as one of the brightest stars of sports media. Her warmth, knowledge and love of sport have shone through and made her always connect with our 3.6 million weekly listeners.

“Her relationship with her fellow presenters like Ally McCoist and Gabby Agbonlahor and the galaxy of stars she has interviewed over the last three years as Breakfast host have created a fantastic listen every morning. I’m pleased that Laura will remain a part of the talkSPORT family.”

When is Laura Wood's last show on talkSPORT and how to listen

Laura Woods will present her last-ever talkSport Sports Breakfast Show on Wednesday, 28 June 2023. The live broadcast will start at 6am in the morning and will come to an end at 10am.

To tune in to her final show, talkSPORT is available on 1089/1053AM, on digital radio, on mobile, through the talkSPORT App, via your TV, and online at talkSPORT.com.

What is next for Laura Woods?

It is yet to be confirmed officially what Laura Woods has planned for the next step of her glittering career, but reports suggest that she has been chosen to front TNT Sports and its UEFA Champions League football coverage next season. She would be replacing long-time presenter Jake Humphrey, who announced his departure in May.