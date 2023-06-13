The author's publisher confirmed that he passed away at his home on Tuesday 13 June

American novelist Cormac McCarthy has died aged 89. (Credit: Getty Images)

Cormac McCarthy, one of the most celebrated American writers of his generation, has died at the age of 89.

McCarthy's publicist confirmed his passing after he died from natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Tuesday 13 June.

Considered to be one of the greatest contemporary American writers, the author is famed for penning novels such as 'The Road' and 'No Country For Old Men', both of which were adapted into Hollywood films.

He was also awarded the Pulitzer Prize for 'The Road', which tells the story of a father and son's survival in America after an apocalypse. The 2009 film of the same name, starring Viggo Mortensen, was a hit at the box office.

The film adaptation of No Country For Old Men was released in 2007 to widespread critical acclaim. The film also won the Oscar for Best Picture at the 2008 ceremony.

McCarthy is known for his use of post-apocalyptic and western settings, as well as his violent stories.

His career began in 1965, when his first novel, The Orchard Keeper, was published by Random House. However, it took almost 30 years for him to gain mainstream success, with All The Pretty Horses in 1992 marking his first novel to achieve widespread attention, selling 190,000 copies in hardcover within the first six months of publication.