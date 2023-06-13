For the curious.
Treat Williams: Chesapeake Shores and Everwood star dies age 71 - what movies and TV shows was he in?

The actor is survived by his actress wife Pam Van Sant and their two children

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
2 hours ago

Treat Williams, a popular actor and star of hit TV series and films such as Everwood and Hair, has died at the age of 71 after a motorcycle accident, his agent has confirmed. The tragic incident happened in Vermont on Monday (12 June) afternoon.

Local authorities have said that the incident involved one car and transpired when the vehicle had cut Williams off when he was making a turn on his bike. He was airlifted to hospital in New York where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Barry McPherson, the longtime agent of Williams, confirmed the news in a statement to US outlet People. He paid tribute to "the nicest guy" and explained how he has been left "devastated" by his passing.

He said: "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy, he was so talented, he was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career".

Treat Williams died after a motorcycle crash on Monday, 13 June 2023 - Credit: GettyTreat Williams died after a motorcycle crash on Monday, 13 June 2023 - Credit: Getty
Treat Williams died after a motorcycle crash on Monday, 13 June 2023 - Credit: Getty

Born in Connecticut in 1951, Treat Williams - who is a distant relative of Robert Treat Pain, a signatory to the US Declaration of Independence - made his acting debut in Deadly Hero, but shot to fame with 1979 movie Hair which was based on the Broadway musical. His performance as George saw him nominated for a Golden Globe.

Williams then achieved further Golden Globe nominations for Prince of the City (1981) and his performance as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire (1984). While other honours also include winning an Emmy for Best Actor back in 1996 for The Late Shift.

Another renowned role of Williams was when he took on the mantle on Dr Andy Brown in Everwood, starring in all four seasons where he also received recognition for outstanding performance by a male actor in 2002 and 2003.

Treat Williams is survived by his actress wife Pam Van Sant, as well as their two children Gille and Ellie.

