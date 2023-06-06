All the best new shows on every channel and streaming service in June 2023, with some specially selected top picks to help you choose what to watch

New month, new television: with the start of June comes a whole host of new offerings to look out for, from brand new comedies to returning drama favourites.

Here’s your guide to what’s on TV across June 2023, with a look at all the highlights across both terrestrial channels and the major streaming networks.

We’ve selected our top picks – and the best of the rest – to give you an idea of what to watch this month.

BBC

Guz Khan as Mobeen in Man Like Mobeen S4, wearing a hospital gown in bed (Credit: BBC/Tiger Aspect)

Top Pick

Best Interests | Monday 12 June, BBC One

Nicci and Andrew are drawn into a lengthy legal battle over their daughter’s right to die. Michael Sheen (Quiz, Vardy vs Rooney: A Courtroom Drama) and Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters, Together) star in this drama from Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, The Accident), loosely inspired by real life legal/medical cases.

Best of the Rest

Man Like Mobeen S4 | Thursday 8 June, BBC One

Guz Khan’s sitcom returns for its fourth season, three years since it was last on screen. Picking up after the third series cliffhanger, Mobeen and Nate (Tolu Ogunmefun) are now in prison – but how are they going to cope with life behind bars?

Africa Rising with Afua Hirsch | Tuesday 13 June, BBC Two

Afua Hirsch – a journalist and writer probably best known for her 2018 book Brit(ish) – meets with and explores the work of young artists at the forefront of culture in Morocco, South Africa, and Nigeria.

ITV & ITVX

Youssef Kerkour as Sam and Katherine Parkinson as Anna in Significant Other, cooking together (Credit: Quay Street Productions/ITV)

Top Pick

Sam’s suicide attempt is interrupted when his neighbour Anna asks him to stay with her as she waits for an ambulance while having a heart attack. Youssef Kerkour and Katherine Parkinson star in this anti-romcom based on the 2002 Israeli series of the same name.

Best of the Rest

Changing Ends | Thursday 1 June

A sitcom about a young Alan Carr growing up in Northampton in the mid 1980s, raised by his football manager father Graham. Oliver Savell, Shaun Dooley (Broadchurch), Nancy Sullivan (Les Misérables), and – obviously – Alan Carr star.

Count Abdulla | Thursday 15 June

A young Muslim doctor is bitten by a vampire. Arian Nik, Jaime Winstone, and Nina Wadia star.

Riches | Friday 23 June

Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie) is the most successful Black businessman in the UK – but after his unexpected death, the fate of his hair and beauty empire is called into question as his children from his first and second marriage fight for control of the company. Succession-style drama with Sarah Niles and Deborah Ayorinde.

Channel 5

Top Pick

For Her Sins | Monday 5 June

Laura befriends a charming stranger, but quickly realises all is not what it seems – how much can she really trust Emily? Psychological thriller with Jo Joyner (No Angels) and Rachel Shenton (All Creatures Great and Small, The Silent Child).

Sky & NOW TV

Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn and Abel Tesfaye as Tedros in The Idol, reading through handwritten notes in a journal (Credit: HBO)

Top Pick

The Idol | Monday 5 June

Less of a recommendation, more of a warning, but The Idol - a new show from Euphoria's Sam Levinson and pop star The Weeknd - arrives on Sky Atlantic this June. It follows a grieving young pop star, trying to rebrand herself as an adult musician, falling under the spell of a mysterious cult leader. Lily-Rose Depp and the Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye star.

Somebody Somewhere S2 | Tuesday 6 June

A 40-something woman in Kansas has a midlife crisis after the death of her sister. Bridget Everett (Lady Dynamite) and Jeff Hiller (American Horror Story) star in one of HBO’s most critically acclaimed comedies of recent years.

Best of the Rest

The Ark | Tuesday 13 June

A colony ship travelling towards a new home suffers a sudden catastrophe that kills most of the senior crew, leaving a young lieutenant to step up and guide what’s left of the ship to its destination. Christie Burke (Maid), Reece Ritchie (The Outpost), and Richard Fleeshman (Coronation Street) star in this sci-fi drama from The Librarians’ Dean Devlin.

And Just Like That | June, n.d.

Everyone’s favourite Sex and the City characters – Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and New York – embark on the next phase of their life. Carrie, now host of a podcast called “Sex and the City”, reconnects with old flame Aidan Shaw after the death of Big. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis star (with Kim Cattrall set to make a cameo she filmed alone without having to meet or interact with anyone).

Netflix

Top Pick

What if you opened up Netflix and saw that Salma Hayek was playing you in the story of your life? What if you had to do awful things to prevent an even greater disaster? What if… you were a journalist in Scotland? Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts), Annie Murphy (Russian Doll), Paapa Essiedu (The Capture), and Myha’la Herald (Industry) star amongst others.

Best of the Rest

Never Have I Ever Season 4 | Thursday 8 June

Devi and friends prepare for their last year at school. Will she choose Ben or Paxton – or someone else entirely? Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Turning Red) stars as Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s school-set sitcom returns for its final series.

Our Planet II | Wednesday 14 June

David Attenborough presents a new documentary charting the migratory patterns of animals across the world, captured with cutting edge camera innovations.

Amazon Prime Video

Jack Ryan season 3 was filmed across Europe

Top Pick

I’m A Virgo | Friday 23 June

An absurdist coming-of-age comedy about a 13-foot tall Black teenager. Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight, When They See Us) stars in Boots Riley’s first new work since Sorry To Bother You.

Best of the Rest

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 4 | Friday 30 June

The fourth – and final – series of John Krasinski’s Tom Clancy adaptation. Now acting deputy director of the CIA, Jack uncovers a vast internal conspiracy that could threaten to topple the entire country – with nowhere left to turn and no idea who to trust, Jack must put a stop to the shadowy forces inside the CIA before they put a stop to America.

Disney+

Robert Carlyle as Gaz in The Full Monty, with pigeons perched on his head and arms (Credit: Ben Blackall/Disney+)

Top Pick

The Full Monty | Wednesday 14 June

The former Sheffield strippers enter a new phase of life in this ‘legacyquel’ to the 1997 film. Original writer Simon Beaufoy returns alongside stars Robert Carlyle (Trainspotting), Lesley Sharp (Bob and Rose), and Mark Addy (Game of Thrones).

Best of the Rest

Secret Invasion | Wednesday 21 June

When shape-shifting alien Skrulls infiltrate Earth security at the highest level, who can you trust? Nick Fury faces his biggest challenge yet in this Marvel sci-fi spy thriller. Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami), and Olivia Colman (Broadchurch), star, with Martin Freeman (Sherlock), Don Cheadle (Black Monday), and Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One) reprising their Marvel roles – but will they be playing the characters we know, or just someone pretending to be them?

Apple TV+

Amanda Seyfried as Rya Goodwin and Tom Holland as Danny Sullivan in The Crowded Room, looking at each other across the interrogation table (Credit: Apple TV+)

Top Pick

Hijack | Wednesday 28 June

A real-time plane thriller starring Idris Elba (Luther) and Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife). Over the course of seven hours, a hijacked plane gets closer and closer to London – can a professional negotiator passenger convince the hijackers to stop? George Kay and Jim Field Smith, the writer and director of ITV’s Litvinenko, work together again.

Best of the Rest

Danny Sullivan is accused of a shooting he doesn’t remember, and is subjected to intense police interrogation. Tom Holland stars in this true-ish crime drama, inspired by the case of Billy Milligan (the first person in US history to be acquitted of crimes because of a dissociative identity disorder diagnosis).

Paramount+

Ethan Peck as Mr Spock, wearing science division blue, and Anson Mount as Captain Pike and Rebecca Romijn as Number One, wearing command division gold, in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Credit: James Dimmock/Paramount+)

Top Pick

The crew of the USS Enterprise boldly go even further than before, seeking out strange new worlds and new civilizations. Anson Mount (Hell on Wheels), Ethan Peck (Midnight), and Rebecca Romijn (Ugly Betty) return, with Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) joining the show as the new Chief Engineer. Tawny Newsome (Space Force) and Jack Quaid (The Boys) also guest star in a crossover with Lower Decks.

