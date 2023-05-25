Everything you need to know about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds ahead of its second season on Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a prequel to the original 1966 series, is returning for its second season on Paramount+ this June.

The series, which stars Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn among others, takes a ‘back to basics’ style approach with an emphasis on episodic storytelling rather than a serialised narrative.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming second series of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds before it arrives on Paramount+.

What is it about?

According to the official Paramount+ synopsis, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ second season will follow “the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, as they confront increasingly dangerous stakes, explore uncharted territories and encounter new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies whilst facing friends and enemies both new and familiar.”

Who stars in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds?

Chrissy Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, wearing security red, Ethan Peck as Mr Spock, wearing science blue, and Anson Mount as Captain Pike, wearing command gold. They’re in deep conversation. (Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)

Anson Mount plays Captain Pike, taking over the role from Jeffrey Hunter. You’ll likely recognise Mount from the Western series Hell on Wheels, the Britney Spears movie Crossroads, or the little-loved Marvel television series Inhumans.

Ethan Peck plays Mr Spock, taking over the role from Leonard Nimoy. Peck is best known for recurring roles in Madam Secretary and Gossip Girl, as well as for playing a young George Clooney in the film Midnight. (You might be more familiar with his grandfather, Gregory Peck.)

They’re joined by Rebecca Romijn (Ugly Betty) as Una Chin-Riley, Jess Bush (Home and Away) as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong (Line of Duty) as La’An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill) as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia (Billions) as Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun (Black Mirror) as Joseph M’Benga.

Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) will join the cast in a key new role as Chief Engineer Pelia, while Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) will appear in a recurring capacity as a young James Kirk.

Who writes and directs the series?

Henry Alonso Myers is the lead showrunner of Strange New Worlds. Myers has previously worked on The Magicians, Ugly Betty, and The Carrie Diaries (the CW prequel to Sex and the City).

Chris Fisher (Person of Interest), Eduardo Sánchez (The Blair Witch Project), and Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: Picard) are all set to direct episodes of Strange New Worlds.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

In the UK, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 will arrive on Paramount+ on Thursday 15 June, with new episodes set to air weekly through to Thursday 17 August.

You can sign up to Paramount+ directly via their website, but it’s also available as an add-on via certain Sky subscriptions.

How many episodes are there?

There will be ten episodes in Strange New Worlds’ second season, each of which will run to around an hour in length.

Will there be a season 3?

Yes, there will! It was announced that a third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds had been commissioned in March 2023. Filming was expected to take place between May and September, in anticipation of a summer 2024 release date, but it’s now believed production has been delayed as a result of the WGA strike.

What’s happening with the Lower Decks crossover?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Series 2 will feature a crossover with animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks (the fourth season of which is expected to air later this year). While we don’t know a great deal about the crossover, we do know that Lower Decks voice actors Tawny Newsome (Space Force) and Jack Quaid (The Boys) will play their roles in live-action for the first time.

