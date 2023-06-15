For the curious.
Screen Babble podcast: Black Mirror, The Wire, Best Interests, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - episode 30

In this week's episode of Screen Babble, Alex reviews the new series of Black Mirror, Steven revisits The Wire, and Kelly reacts to The Gallows Pole, Best Interests, and Maryland

By Alex Moreland
The orange Screen Babble television, featuring images from Black Mirror, The Wire, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Best Interests, as discussed in episode 30 (Credit: NationalWorld Graphics)The orange Screen Babble television, featuring images from Black Mirror, The Wire, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Best Interests, as discussed in episode 30 (Credit: NationalWorld Graphics)
Screen Babble is your essential guide to everything on television, from the mainstream to the marginal. NationalWorld’s podcast producer Kelly Crichton, news and trends expert Steven Ross, and critic Alex Moreland discuss what is – and what isn’t – worth watching.

As ever, we begin by discussing what we’ve been watching recently. Alex has been watching the new series of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (good), while Steven has finally got around to watching Avatar: The Way of Water (not so good). Kelly, meanwhile, has caught up on a few different shows we’ve discussed in recent weeks, including Maryland and Poker Face, but her favourite by some margin was The Gallows Pole. We’ve also all seen Best Interests, and have lots of praise for Michael Sheen and Sharon Horgan. 

Next up, Alex takes a closer look at the new series of Black Mirror. What does Black Mirror look like in 2023 - has Charlie Brooker possibly outgrown it? Is it still a series about digital anxieties, or has it evolved to become something else? Which episode is likely to prove a fan favourite - and which episode will be most controversial?

Finally, Steven brings us back to future and revisits the first series of The Wire. It’s hailed as one of the best television series ever - but is it? How does it compare with the likes of The Sopranos and Breaking Bad? How well has it aged since its debut? And is there any relation between Alex and Wendell Pierce’s character?

Listen to Screen Babble #30 here…

Where can I watch this week’s shows?

  • Best Interests and The Gallows Pole are available to stream on BBC iPlayer
  • Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available on Paramount+ from Thursday 15 June, with new episodes airing weekly
  • Avatar: The Way of Water is available on Disney+
  • Maryland is available as a boxset on ITVX
  • Poker Face is available on Sky Max and NOW TV
  • Black Mirror is available now on Netflix
  • The Wire is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV

Screen Babble: how to follow the show

