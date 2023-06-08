Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen star in Best Interests, a new BBC One drama from Jack Thorne about a child's right to die

Best Interests, a new drama from His Dark Materials writer Jack Thorne, is coming to BBC One and iPlayer this June.

The series, which stars Good Omens’ Michael Sheen and Bad Sisters’ Sharon Horgan, follows a couple drawn into a high-profile legal case over their daughter’s right to die.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Best Interests ahead of its BBC One debut this month.

What is Best Interests about?

The official BBC One synopsis for Best Interests explains that “Marnie has a life-threatening condition. The doctors believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, but her loving family disagree. And so begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision. Who decides? And in whose best interests will it be?”

Best Interests isn’t based on any one story in particular – as some of writer Jack Thorne’s previous dramas have been – but draws on a number of recent high profile legal/medical court cases.

Who stars in Best Interests?

Michael Sheen as Andrew and Sharon Horgan as Nicci in Best Interests, surrounded by press outside court (Credit: BBC/Chapter One/Kevin Baker)

Sharon Horgan plays Nicci, a mother drawn into a legal battle over her daughter’s right to die. Horgan is best known for her comedic performances in series like Catastrophe, This Way Up, and Pulling, but you might also recognise her from dramatic roles in the likes of pandemic film Together and anthology drama Criminal: UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Sheen plays Andrew, Nicci’s husband and Marnie’s father. Sheen is best known for playing real people in a number of biopics – from Tony Blair in The Special Relationship to David Frost in Frost/Nixon – but you’ll also recognise him from Staged and 30 Rock. He can next be seen in the second series of Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens.

Niamh Moriarty plays Marnie, the child at the centre of the legal case. Best Interests marks Moriarty’s most high-profile role to date, but you might also recognise her from the short film My Mother’s Shoes and Jack Thorne’s adaptation of A Christmas Carol. She can next be seen in the fantasy film Silver, which is currently in production.

They’re joined by Alison Oliver (Conversations with Friends) as Nicci and Andrew’s older daughter Katie, Noma Dumezweni (The Undoing) as Samantha, Chizzy Akudolu (Holby City) as Mercy, Mat Fraser (His Dark Materials) as Greg, Jack Morris (Strike) as Tom, Pippa Haywood (Bodyguard) as Judge Spottiswood, Shane Zaza (Happy Valley) as Fred, Lucian Msamati (Kiri) as Derek and Lisa McGrillis (Somewhere Boy) as Brenda.

Who writes and directs Best Interests?

Jack Thorne created Best Interests and wrote all four episodes. Thorne is best known as the writer of coronavirus drama Help, crime drama Kiri, young adult dramas Glue and The Fades, and Philip Pullman adaptation His Dark Materials. He’s also helmed a number of dramas inspired by true stories, including the Grenfell-esque The Accident and Saville inquiry style series National Treasure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Keillor directed all four episodes of Best Interests. Keillor has previously directed the Hugh Laurie political thriller Roadkill, Channel 4’s historical drama Chimerica, and episodes of the crime dramas Strike and Line of Duty.

Is there a trailer for Best Interests?

Yes, there is. You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Best Interests?

Best Interests begins on BBC One on Monday 12 June at 9pm. New episodes will air at the same time each week thereafter, with the full series available immediately as part of a boxset on BBC iPlayer.

How many episodes are there?

Best Interests is a four-part drama, with each episode running to around an hour long.

Where was Best Interests filmed?

Best Interests was filmed primarily in Cheltenham, which is where Nicci and Andrew live, with key courtroom scenes also filmed in London.

Why should I watch Best Interests?

Advertisement

Advertisement