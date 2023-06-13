Four years since Black Mirror was last on our screens, Charlie Brooker’s dystopian sci-fi anthology is returning for five new episodes. Season 6 is set to feature actors from the likes of heavyweight dramas like Industry, Game of Thrones, and Peaky Blinders, bringing together the stars of acclaimed true crime drama, cult film favourites, and romantic comedy classics for a spooky new Black Mirror story.

Loch Henry, the second episode of Black Mirror’s sixth season, follows two student filmmakers to a sleepy Scottish town as they attempt to make a documentary about a local legend – and quickly get more than they bargained for.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Black Mirror’s Season 6 episode Loch Henry, from where you recognise them from already to what you should watch them in next.

Samuel Blenkin as Davis

Samuel Blenkin as Davis in Black Mirror Season 6 episode 2 'Loch Henry', operating a video camera (Credit: Nick Wall/Netflix)

Who do they play in Black Mirror? Samuel Blenkin plays Davis, a young filmmaker who travels to Scotland to make a nature documentary – in typical Black Mirror fashion, this proves a more complicated task than expected.

Where do I recognise them from? Blenkin is perhaps best known for starring in Peaky Blinders, but you might also recognise him from Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ adaptation of Dracula, or from Donald Glover’s absurdity comedy Atlanta. He’s also appeared in The Witcher prequel Blood Origin and the Neil Gaiman adaptation The Sandman.

What should I watch them in next? Blenkin appears in a small role in The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson’s love letter to magazine journalism – which might make for an interesting comparison to Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror episode about documentary making.

Myha’la Herrold as Pia

Myha'la Herrold as Pia in Black Mirror Season 6 episode 2 'Loch Henry', operating a video camera (Credit: Nick Wall/Netflix)

Who do they play in Black Mirror? Myha’la Herrold plays Pia, Davis’ girlfriend and fellow documentarian who joins him on his trip to Loch Henry.

Where do I recognise them from? Herrold is very much a rising star, recognisable from films like BodiesBodiesBodies or the anthology series Modern Love. She’s also the lead of HBO/BBC One financial drama Industry, which, if you’ve not seen it already…

What should I watch them in next? … you absolutely should be watching Industry. Herrold gives a fantastic lead performance, anchoring all the different moving parts of the show through sheer force of personality alone. In a just world, Herrold as Harper Stern would be one of the most acclaimed performances currently airing on television today.

Daniel Portman as Stuart

Who do they play in Black Mirror? Daniel Portman plays Stuart, a childhood friend of Davis’ who introduces him to local legends.

Where do I recognise them from? Portman has appeared in crime dramas like Vigil, River City, and Karen Pirie – all set in Scotland – as well as films like The Journey and Outcast. He’s best known, however, as Game of Thrones’ Ser Podrick Payne, the loyal squire who spent years helping Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion in various different schemes and plots.

What should I watch them in next? For something very different to his Game of Thrones role, you might want to check out The Control Room, which sees Portman give an imposing villainous turn.

John Hannah as Richard

Who do they play in Black Mirror? John Hannah plays Stuart’s father Richard, though we don’t know much more about his character beyond that.

Where do I recognise them from? Hannah is a regular in film and television, appearing in supporting roles in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, Sherlock Holmes adaptation Elementary, Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, and Taskmaster. In film, he’s best known for starring in Four Weddings and a Funeral, Sliding Doors, and The Mummy franchise.

What should I watch them in next? Loch Henry isn’t the first time that Hannah has worked with writer Charlie Brooker, and you might want to check out their previous collaboration – the police comedy A Touch of Cloth, a parody of the crime drama genre – ahead of watching the new Black Mirror.

Monica Dolan as Janet

Who do they play in Black Mirror? Monica Dolan plays Davis’ mother Janet, though we don’t know much more about her character beyond that.

Where do I recognise them from? Dolan is perhaps best known for playing Rosemary West in Appropriate Adult, a role that won her a Best Supporting Actress BAFTA in 2011, but you’ll likely also recognise her from appearances in Call the Midwife, W1A, and The Thief, His Wife, and the Canoe. She’s also appeared in Black Mirror already, with a small role in the Series 5 episode Smithereens.

What should I watch them in next? You might want to watch Days of the Bagnold Summer, a coming-of-age movie directed by The Inbetweeners’ Simon Bird. Will Dolan’s portrayal of a supportive mother in a sleepy rural town there be similar to her character in Black Mirror? Well, probably not.

Who writes and directs Loch Henry?

