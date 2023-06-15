Black Mirror began filming in a quiet Scottish town last year for the latest season of the Netflix anthology show

Black Mirror returns for season six, four years after the last season landed on Netflix. Charlie Brooker’s anthology series will feature five new episodes with an array of big name guest stars including Salma Hayek and Aaron Paul.

The show was filmed last year at several locations across the UK and Spain. As each episode is totally distinct, new sets and locations need to be sourced - one episode of the new series is based around a deep space mission, whilst another is set in the Scottish highlands, meaning that filming was something of a challenge.

But the crew got on with the job, with production beginning last September, and now the new series is already here. Many episodes of the series take place in unknown locations, but the second episode of the series, set in the town of Loch Henry, is a very Scottish tale.

Loch Henry was filmed on location in the Scottish Highlands

Is Loch Henry a real place?

As well as being the name of the second episode of the new series, Loch Henry is also the main setting. It is a fictional Scottish town as there is no place called Loch Henry in Scotland. However, the episode was filmed by a Scottish loch, adding to the sense of place.

Where is Black Mirror episode Loch Henry filmed?

Several parts of Black Mirror season six were shot in Scotland, including episode two, Loch Henry. The episode is set in Scotland and follows a young couple, Sam and Monica, who travel to a sleepy Scottish town (Loch Henry) to film a nature documentary.

Instead, on visiting a strange pub, the pair become involved in a fascinating local crime story that digs up shocking events from the town’s past.

As Loch Henry is not a real place, the episode was actually filmed in Inveraray, Argyll and Bute in the western Scottish Highlands. The sleepy town on the western bank of Loch Fyne has an estimated population of just 570.

The town’s biggest attractions include Inveraray Castle, built in the 18th century, a Georgian era jail, and a bell tower. Filming for the episode took place in September 2022, with crews spotted on Main Street, which had been dressed with new signage.

Loch Henry

The town has previously featured as a filming location in Downton Abbey, Netflix festive film A Castle for Christmas, and PBS documentary series Great Estates Scotland.

The pub that Sam and Monica visit in the episode is actually The Village Inn, located in Arrochar in the heart of Loch Lomond National Park, just 20 miles from Inveraray.

Where else was Black Mirror season 6 filmed?

Filming for season six of Black Mirror kicked off in the UK, with the third episode filmed in Spain. Episode four was shot across the UK and Spain. For the fifth and final episode, the crew returned to Scotland, this time filming in Glasgow, although the episode is mostly set in northern England.