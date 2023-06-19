Scotland continue their UEFA Euro qualification campaign with the visit of Georgia to Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

Scotland will look to build on Saturday night's dramatic win over Norway with another three points against Georgia in the next round of UEFA Euro qualification matches.

Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland look to have wrapped up the three points for Norway on Saturday thanks to a 61st-minute spot kick, but Steve Clarke's men launched a late fight back to turn the tables.

Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean fired home in the 87th and 89th minute to make it three wins from three in Group A and go five points clear of Group A. Next up for Scotland and Steve Clarke is the visit of second-place Georgia on Tuesday night.

Speaking after the win over Norway, Clarke said: "All I can try to do is keep everybody’s feet on the ground and focus on the next game. Because if we mess it up on Tuesday night - if we don’t get three points - we’re looking back and thinking, ‘This could be a tough second half to the campaign’. I’m talking about my staff, my players. If you guys want to get excited you can. If the supporters want to get excited they can.

“But we have to stay focused. Hopefully, we qualify and then we’ll get excited and look forward to the tournament. But first? Let’s get the required amount of points. You have to focus on the next game. The time for the players and the staff to get excited is actually when we’ve qualified. So don’t worry - I’ll bring them down to earth!”

NationalWorld has all you need to know to watch Scotland v Georgia live online and how to catch the BBC One highlights show.

What time does Scotland v Georgia kick-off and where is the UEFA Euro qualification match?

Scotland take on Georgia in the latest round of Euro 2024 qualifiers as the national side continues to lead Group A.

The match will kick off at 7:45 pm on Wednesday, June 19. The two sides will go head-to-head at Scotland's national stadium of football Hampden Park.

What channel is Scotland v Georgia on?

Scotland v Georgia will be shown live on Viaplay Sports on Tuesday evening. Coverage starts 30 minutes ahead of kick-off at 7:15 pm and will be shown on Viaplay Sports 1.

Viaplay is a subscription-only service so to stream the match you must be a customer with a monthly pass costing £14.99 per month.

When will highlights of Scotland v Georgia be shown on BBC One?

For Scotland supporters who don't fancy forking out for a Viaplay Sports subscription then there will be free highlights from the meeting on BBC One.