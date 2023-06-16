Steve Clarke takes his team to Oslo as the likes of Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard and Man City’ Eerling Haland face off against Man Utd’s Scott McTominay.

Scotland can take another massive step towards Euro 2024 qualification on Saturday as they get set to face Norway at the Ullevaal Stadion in their third qualifying match.

Steve Clarke’s side overcame Cyprus 3-0 at Hampden Park in their opening match of the campaign back in March before Manchester United’s Scott McTominay netted a double in a famous 2-0 win over top seeds Spain in Glasgow just days later. The midfielder will be facing off against one of his biggest rivals from across town with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland the clear danger in the home side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s sure to be a thrilling match that will have huge implications for both nations and their hopes of reaching the finals in Germany next year. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match on UK TV, online and when it all kicks off:

When is Norway vs Scotland? Date, kick off time and venue for UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier

Norway vs Scotland will take place on Saturday, June 17 with a 5pm kick off time (BST). It will be played at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, the home of the Norwegian international side.

Scotland sit top of the qualifying group after the first two matches with six points while Norway are fourth on just one point, having lost their opening match 3-0 away to Spain before drawing 1-1 in Georgia. This will be their first home match of the campaign and Scotland’s first away match.

Elsewhere in the group, Cyprus and Georgia will be facing off at 7:45pm (BST) on Saturday. Scotland are back in action on Tuesday, June 20 when they welcome the Georgians to Hampden Park.

Is Norway vs Scotland on TV?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Norway vs Scotland will be shown live on TV in the UK exclusively on Viaplay (formerly Premier Sports). The subscription based channel can be found by Sky customers on channel 412.

Viaplay currently have a special offer of a 12 month subscription for a one off payment of just £59, something that may interest Scotland supporters with all of their qualifiers set to be shown on the channel. Alternatively, a one month subscription which can be cancelled at any time is available at their standard cost of £14.99.

Norway vs Scotland live stream

Norway vs Scotland can be live streamed on mobile devices and smart TVs via the Viaplay app which can be downloaded through most mainstream app stores. A subscription is required to stream the match.

Norway vs Scotland odds - who is the favourite?

Despite Scotland having started the qualifying campaign the stronger of the two nations, Norway are actually odds on favourites to win the match. Bookmakers have them priced at 19/20 while Scotland are 11/4 to get the win and the draw is 12/5.

Advertisement

Advertisement