Aston Villa and Newcastle are both aiming to qualify for Europe this season

Aston Villa host Newcastle United at Villa Park in a fixture which pits together two of the Premier League’s most inform teams.

The Villains enter the game high on confidence after a seven-game unbeaten run in the league which has seen them pick up six wins in the process. The West Midlands side have enjoyed a strong resurgence this season under the guidance of Unai Emery and they currently find themselves sixth in the table and in contention for Europa League qualification.

Newcastle United are also flying high at the top of the table and they have responded to their cup-final heartbreak with a run of five victories from their last six games. Eddie Howe’s side are hoping to further boost their Champions League aspirations and return to the competition for the first time in 20 years.

The upcoming clash has huge implications on both sides as they approach the end of the season and the fixture is also likely to attract interest from other European contenders including Tottenham, Liverpool, Brighton and Manchester United.

But is Aston Villa vs Newcastle live on TV and how can fans watch the game? Here is everything you need to know.

When is Aston Villa vs Newcastle United?

Aston Villa and Newcastle United kick off an action-packed weekend of Premier League action on Saturday 15 April.

The two sides last met on Saturday 29 October and Newcastle recorded a comprehensive 4-0 victory at St James’ Park after goals from Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Miguel Almiron.

Callum Wilson was on the scoresheet when the teams last met. (Getty Images)

Aston Villa were managed by caretaker boss Aaron Danks during their last meeting after the departure of manager Steven Gerrard.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United?

Aston Villa’s game against Newcastle is live on BT Sport.

Build up and analysis begins at 11.30am and the match itself kicks off an hour later at 12.30pm.

BT Sport customers are also able to stream the game on the BT Sport App which is available to download on your mobile phone or electronic device.

Team news

Unai Emery has a few fitness concerns to deal with in the build up to the game and winger Leon Bailey was taken off with a hamstring problem during his side’s recent victory against Nottingham Forest.

Boubacar Kamara is also likely to miss the game with an ankle injury while Phillipe Coutinho and Matty Cash face late fitness tests in the build up to the game.

Newcastle are without in-form midfielder Allan Saint Maximin who is on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.