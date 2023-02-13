UEFA Champions League returns this week as group stage continues. Yellow card and suspension rules explained for football tournament

It’s been over two months since the UEFA Champions League has been on our screens, but the first leg of the round of 16 returns this week with four English clubs set to compete.

The group stages concluded with both Celtic and Rangers being knocked out of the tournament and while Celtic had been able to scramble two draws, Rangers suffered the worst run in the history of the competition.

As the Champions League returns once more, one Englishman will have great cause for celebration as he becomes just the fourth Englishmen to have managed a club in the Champions League knock-out stages. Former Fulham chief Scott Parker will join the group - which includes Harry Redknapp (Tottenham), Frank Lampard (Chelsea) and Craig Shakespeare (Leicester) - when his side, Club Brugge take on Benfica.

This number will then grow once again when Chelsea’s Graham Potter joins the mix as the Blues prepare to face Dortmund.

As the managers prepare for their first taste of last 16 Champions League drama, here are all the rules pertaining to yellow cards they must adhere to...

Scott Parker (R) will manage Club Brugge this week

When can yellow cards be wiped in UEFA Champions League?

According to the regulations of the UEFA Champions League any player or team official who is sent off from the field is automatically suspended for the next match in a UEFA club competition. Accumulating three yellows also result in a one match suspension, but all yellow cards expire after the completion of the quarter-finals and do not carry forward to the semi-finals.

Additionally, for those teams who entered the competition through the play-offs, any yellow cards or pending yellows expire on the completion of the play-offs and are not carried forward to the group stage. Any cautions or pending yellow-card suspensions from UEFA competitions then expire at the end of the season.

Which players are currently suspended?

There will only be one player ineligable to play in the last 16 which is Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. He will be able to return to the second leg of the last 16.

There are five players who are reportedly uneligible to play in the Champions League, according to Transfermarkt:

Marcel Wenig (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Tiemoue Bakayoko (AC Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan)

Simon Simoni (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Jens Grahl (Eintracht Frankfurt)

When are the next round of UEFA Champions League fixtures?

This week and next week will show the first leg of the round of 16 fixtures, in which Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham all feature. All of the matches are available to watch on BT Sport and monthly passes for BT Sport cost from £25/month.

(All times shown are BST)

Tuesday 14 February 2023:

PSG vs Bayern - 8pm

Milan vs Tottenham - 8pm

Wednesday 15 February 2023:

Club Brugge vs Benfica - 8pm

Dortmund vs Chelsea - 8pm

Tuesday 21 February 2023:

Liverpool vs Real Madrid - 8pm

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli - 8pm

Wednesday 22 February 2023: