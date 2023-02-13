Kansas City Chiefs faced Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 in Arizona

Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl after defeating Philadelphia Eagles at the State Farm Stadium in an all time classic.

Both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts starred on the biggest stage. It was a back and forth game with both teams trading blows, particularly in the second half.

Despite Patrick Mahomes seeming to aggravate his injured ankle in the first half, the Super Bowl came alive in the second half. He led the Chiefs to victory

Rihanna performed the halftime show, wowing fans with a medley of her greatest hits. But perhaps the biggest surprise was the lack of guest stars - and also raised eyebrows about if she was pregnant for a second time.

Here is the story of the game.

Philadelphia open the scoring

The Eagles continued their streak of scoring on their opening drive in each of their playoff games by marching down the field. Jalen Hurts scrambled well to keep it going on a second and long, before scoring with a quarterback sneak.

But the Kansas City Chiefs hit straight back on the next drive. Patrick Mahomes looked much healthier and was in fine form, scrambling for nine yards and connected well with Travis Kelce. He threw to the tight end for a touchdown to complete the drive.

After a three and out by the Eagles, the Chiefs had the chance to take the lead with 2 minutes to go in the first quarter but missed a field goal.

The Eagles restored their lead at the start of the second quarter, with Hurts connecting with AJ Brown on a deep pass.

Mahomes is injured as Kansas chase the game

Kansas City brought the game back to level terms after a fumble from Hurts was recovered by the Chiefs and taken all the way to the house.

But Hurts made up for his mistake and starred on a long drive down the field. He scrambled for extra yardage on a 4th and 5 play, before running in a touchdown to resort a seven point lead - taking the game to 21 to 14.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Mahomes aggravated his previously injured ankle on the following drive as the team ended up punting it away. It gave the Eagles the chance to extend the lead before the half, kicking a field goal to make it a 10 point game.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Chiefs opening scoring in second half before Eagles extend the lead

Chiefs started the second half with the football, looking to cut the deficit and Mahomes returned to the pitch despite the earlier injury. His ankle looked in fine condition after being forced to scramble a couple of times on the opening possession of the second half, before Pacheco ran in a touchdown to cut the deficit to 3 points.

The Chiefs looked to have taken the lead immediately after kick off after the Eagles receiver appeared to have fumbled it but it was later called an incomplete pass on review. On the following drive the Eagles extended their lead with another field goal to take the score to 27-21.

Kansas takes the lead for the first time

Mahomes and the Chiefs took hold of possession at the end of the third and after a couple of strong runs from Pacheco. At the end of the drive, Mahomes found Kadarius Toney and he had a walk-in to give the Chiefs the lead for the first time in the Super Bowl earlier in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles went three and out after the kick-off and Toney stole the limelight once again with a mamoth punt return to take it inside the 10 yard. It was the longest punt return in NFL history at 65 yards.

Mahomes and the Chiefs took full advantage with Mahomes finding Skyy Moore for a touchdown, for Kansas’ third straight in the half. Butker kicked the extra point to extend the lead to eight points.

Eagles hit back to set up grandstand finish

Despite trailing for the first time in the Super Bowl, the Eagles hit back marching up the field as Hurts hit Smith for a long gain. He then rushed for his third touch down for the night before adding the two point conversion to tie the score at 35-35.

The Chiefs quickly marched up the field, taking the game to after the two minute warning. After a holding call on the Eagles, the Chiefs were able to run down the clock down and set Butker up for a potentially game winning field goal with 11 seconds left.

Butker had a 27 yard field goal try, having missed one in the first half, which he made to take the score to 38-35 with 8 seconds left.