Super Bowl adverts cost $7m for 30-seconds in 2023

The Super Bowl is almost as famous for the adverts as it is for the football.

Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona on Sunday (12 February), but for many people they will be waiting for the trailers and ads. Teasers ahead of the Super Bowl have already been released - including the return of two iconic Breaking Bad characters.

But what trailers and adverts are expected in 2023 - and how can you watch them?

Can you watch Super Bowl adverts and trailers in the UK?

Sky Sports and ITV will be broadcasting the NFL’s centre piece event live in the UK on Sunday (12 February) into the early hours of Monday (13 February). Both of the channels will had advert breaks during the game, however we will not receive the same ads as viewers watching in the U.S.

The adverts and the trailers will be made available to watch online via the likes of YouTube following the adverts airing during the Super Bowl in America.

How much does it cost for a Super Bowl advert?

The Super Bowl is among the most watched events in the US each year and had viewing figures of in excess of 112 million last year. It has meant that the ad slots are among the most coveted as they will have millions of eyeballs on them.

In 2023, it costs $7m for a 30-second ad spot during the NFL centre piece - Vulture reports. Companies who do book Super Bowl ad slots often come up with special campaigns just for the big game.

What trailers and adverts are expected during Super Bowl?

A few trailers have already been released ahead of the big game on Sunday, while a few ad campaigns have already been teased. Including a spot featuring Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

Here is what you can expect:

Scream VI

The latest instalment in the Scream franchise is set to be released on 10 March. It has already shared its big game spot on YouTube, so it is set to feature during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Air

Matt Damon is starring in this biographical movie alongside Ben Affleck, who is also directing the film. It is based on the story of Sonny Vaccaro, a Nike salesman who tries to sign basketball star Michael Jordan to a deal to wear their shoes.

It is being released by Amazon Studios in cinemas on 5 April 2023. The Super Bowl trailer for Air has debuted online already.

Poker Face

The new Peacock Original series from Knives Out director Rian Johnson is getting its own Super Bowl advert. Debuting last month, the weekly procedural show stars Natasha Lyonne as a casino worker who solves murder mysteries.

In the meta-TV spot, Lyonne’s character offers commentary on Super Bowl adverts. Poker Face airs weekly on Peacock in the US, it is not available in the UK currently.

PopCorners

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are reprising their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman from the Emmy-winning Breaking Bad. The pair returned to the characters in 2022 for the final season of spin-off Better Call Saul.

They will be returning to the famous RV for one last time in the PopCorners Super Bowl advert this weekend.

PlayStation

Sony has seemed to tease a PlayStation presence at the Super Bowl this weekend. A clip featuring a weapon from the recently released God of War Ragnarök and the strapline ‘Fimbulwinter at the Big Game?’ has been seen online.