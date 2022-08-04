Here is all the TV and live stream details ahead of Fulham vs Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend.

We are rapidly closing in on the return of Premier League football, with Crystal Palace and Arsenal said to open the new season on Friday night.

Fuham vs Liverpool is then set to follow up the all-London clash with an early kick-off on Saturday, with both sides hoping to get off to a positive start.

The hosts return to the top tier after winning the Championship title and have welcomed the likes of Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira and Bernd Leno to help them avoid relegation.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s side will likely see Darwin Nunez make his league debut after scoring his first competitive goal for the club in their win over Manchester City in the Community Shield last weekend.

The match-up between Fulham and Liverpool is set to feature on TV and here is everything you need to know about how to keep up...

What time does Fulham vs Liverpool kick off?

Fulham’s first home game of the season is scheduled for the early kick off on Saturday the August, kicking off at 12:30pm.

Craven Cottage will host its first Premier League match since defeat to Newcastle United on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

What TV channel is it on?

Fulham vs Liverpool will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate on Saturday afternoon.

The programme is scheduled to begin at 11:30am - an hour before kick off - and will end at 3pm.

To access BT Sport you will need a subscription which will set you back a minimum of £16 per month.

Fulham vs Liverpool live stream

BT Sport customers can live stream the match via a computer, laptop or a mobile device on the BT app.

Non-BT customers can also purchase a NOWTV day pass for £11.99 which will allow them to live stream the match.

Fulham vs Liverpool odds

Liverpool are clear favourites to win in their opening fixture this weekend, priced at 1/4 compared to Fulham’s 19/2.

Meanwhile, Sky Bet also have the clash to end as a draw at 5/1.

Mohamed Salah is currently 10/11 to score anytime, while new boy Nunez is priced at 5/4 to bag his first league goal at Craven Cottage.

Previous meetings

Liverpool were left shocked in their last meeting with Fulham after they were narrowly beaten in March 2021.

A Mario Lemina goal was the difference between the two teams at Anfield and extended the Reds’ club record to six consecutive home defeats in all competitions.

Prior to that match, Liverpool had won all of their last six matches against the Cottagers - scoring 19 goals and conceding five.

Premier League 2022/23 opening weekend fixtures

There is a full card of Premier League fixtures across the weekend, kicking off with Crystal Palace’s home tie against Arsenal on Friday night.

Here is the remaining weekend schedule:

Saturday

Fulham v Liverpool (12:30pm)

Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

Leeds United v Wolves

Everton v Chelsea (5:30pm)

Sunday