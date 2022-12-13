London venue is synonymous with biggest event in Darts. Michael van Gerwen and Phil Taylor have won three each at ‘Ally Pally’.

Over the years there are many things that have become synonymous with the PDC World Darts Championship - whether it’s the festive time of year or the thrilling action on the oche.

Perhaps the one thing that really is most closely associated with the event is the venue, the Alexandra Palace which is often referred to by darts fans as the ‘Ally Pally’. The PDC will often hold certain events in different areas each year but many, including with World Championships, are held pretty much exclusively in the same location. Here is everything you need to know about the venue including where it is located and the history of darts there:

Where is the Alexandra Palace?

The Alexandra Palace is located in London, specifically in the northern borough of Haringey. It can be found between Wood Green and Muswell Hill and was built in 1873 on the site of Tottenham Wood.

The ‘Ally Pally’, as it’s fondly referred to, is a Grade II listed building which means it is of historic importance and may not be demolished, extended, or altered without special permission from the local planning authority. As well as darts, the venue also hosts other sporting events, concerts and television recordings.

Alexandra Palace capacity

There are multiple rooms and stages at the Alexandra Palace and the darts are held in the Great Hall of the venue which holds 10,500 spectators. Other rooms in the arena include the East Hall/Ice Rink which hosts 1750 spectators and the West Hall which holds 2500 spectators.

How long have PDC held World Championships at Alexandra Palace?

The PDC World Darts Championships have been held at the Alexandra Palace since 2008. The first tournament held at the venue saw Canada’s John Part, who will be one of the commentary team at this year’s tournament, win his third world title by beating Kirk Shepherd in the final.

Prior to being held at the Ally Pally, the PDC held their World Championships at the Circus Tavern in Essex. That venue has its own place in darts history and the final of the 2007 event, the last World Championships held there, is still considered one of the best matches and the best final in the tournament’s history as Raymond van Barneveld came from 3-0 down in sets to beat Phil Taylor 7-6 after sudden death.

Of the 15 editions of the World Championships to be held at the Alexandra Palace, eight different players have lifted the trophy. They are: Phil Taylor (x3), Michael van Gerwen (x3), Adrian Lewis (x2), Gary Anderson (x2), Peter Wright (x2), John Part, Rob Cross and Gerwyn Price.

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship on UK TV

Every single match from the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.