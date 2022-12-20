Women’s World Matchplay winner looking to replicate magic from 2020 when she became first woman to beat a man at World Championship.

One of the most popular figures in darts returns to the stage that made her famous three years ago as Fallon Sherrock gets her latest PDC World Championship campaign underway.

The Queen of the Palace will be looking to replicate the magic of the 2020 tournament when she became the first woman to beat a man in the competition’s history. Sherrock defeated Ted Evett’s in the first round to make history before going on to knock out seeded player Mensur Suljovic in round two.

Her tournament came to an end in the third round with a 4-2 defeat to Chris Dobey and she has not been able to win a match in the World Championships since, failing to qualify for the following edition and losing 3-2 in the first round to Steve Beaton last year. This year she has a difficult first round match up but enters in great form having won the inaugural PDC Women’s World Matchplay title. Here is everything you need to know about when Sherrock is due to take to the oche:

When is Fallon Sherrock playing at PDC World Darts Championship?

Fallon Sherrock will kick off her PDC World Darts Championship campaign on Tuesday, December 20 in the third match of the evening against Ricky Evans. The first match of the night, Jim Williams vs Sebastian Bialecki, will likely start some time between 7:15pm and 7:30pm (GMT). Depending on how long that match, and the following between Jamie Hughes and Jimmy Hendriks, goes on for will determine when Sherrock and Evans walk on.

Their match is likely to begin some point between 8:30pm and 9:30pm (GMT) but timings are not set in stone. The evening session then concludes with a second round match as five time world champion Raymond van Barneveld faces Ryan Meikle.

Who is Fallon Sherrock playing at PDC World Darts Championship?

Fallon Sherrock’s first round opponent at this year’s PDC World Darts Championship will be ‘Rapid’ Ricky Evans - known for his speedy throwing style. Evans is currently ranked 42nd in the Order of Merit and has reached the Last 32 of this competition on four seperate occasions.

The winner of the match will advance to the final second round tie and the last match before the Christmas break on December 23 against Joe Cullen. Sherrock is the 11/4 underdog with the oddsmakers to beat Evans who is the 1/4 odds on favourite. Sherrock is a whopping 500/1 to go all the way and lift the Sid Waddell trophy.

How to watch Fallon Sherrock at the PDC World Darts Championship on UK TV

Every match from the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship, including Fallon Sherrock vs Ricky Evans, will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.