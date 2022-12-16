Teenage star takes on William O’Connor at Alexandra Palace tonight. Michael Smith to headline second evening of action.

Several players are making their debuts at the PDC World Darts Championship this year and one of the most talked about is WDF Women’s World Champion Beau Greaves.

Greaves has been in incredible form this year and has won four major events to get the darts world talking. Still just a teenager, she faces an incredibly tough first round match against the more experienced William O’Connor who was a semi-finalist at the UK Open this year and has twice reached the last 32 of the World Championship. Here is everything you need to know about Greaves including her age, achievements and world ranking:

Advertisement

How old is Beau Greaves? Women’s champion making PDC debut

Advertisement

Incredibly, Beau Greaves is just 18-years old and will celebrate her 19th birthday on January ninth, shortly after the World Championships conclude. The teenager is a Yorkshire native being from Doncaster and has been playing on the BDO/WDF circuit since 2014. She is one of 22 players making their debut at the tournament this year.

Her opponent at the Ally Pally will be William O’Connor who is twice her age and has been competing on the PDC circuit since 2009. The Irishman reached the semi-finals of the UK Open at the start of 2022 and has twice reached the Last 32 stage of the World Championship.

Advertisement

Beau Greaves achievements and world ranking

Beau Greaves has come to the attention of the darting world in 2022 by winning a stunning four major events on the WDF circuit. She has picked up the BDO Women’s World Championship, World Masters, Australian Open and Dutch Open. Greaves became the youngest ever winner of a senior world championship by defeating Kirsty Hutchinson 4–0 in the final of the Women’s World Championship in April this year.

The 18-year old is the current number one ranked player in the WDF women’s rankings. As this is her first major PDC event she is not ranked in the PDC Order of Merit. The highest ranked female players in the PDC Order of Merit are four time women’s world champion Lisa Ashton and Women’s World Matchplay winner Fallon Sherrock joint at 143rd.

Advertisement

Beau Greaves vs William O’Connor start time and preview

Beau Greaves vs William O’Connor will be the second match of the evening session on Friday, December 16. Rowby-John Rodriguez vs Lourence Ilagan will be on first with their walk ons likely to happen between 7:15pm and 7:30pm. That means Greaves vs O’Connor will likely start anytime between 8:15pm and 8:45pm.

Advertisement

O’Connor is the pre-match favourite at 2/5 on with the bookmakers while Greaves starts as the 15/8 outsider. Despite having had an excellent year on the WDF circuit it’s an incredibly difficult first round match for the 18-year old against a very good opponent who has gone deep in this tournament before.

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship on UK TV

Every match from the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Advertisement