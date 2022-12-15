‘Snakebite’ is back at Alexandra Palace to defend the Sid Waddell Trophy. Scotsman has won seven major PDC titles.

The 2023 PDC World Darts Championships get underway on Thursday, December 15 and the opening night of action will see the reigning champion back on the oche to defend his title.

Peter Wright beat Michael Smith in the 2022 final in what was a thrilling contest to end a fantastic tournament and darts fans will be hoping for more of the same this time around. The man known as ‘Snakebite’ is always a popular figure with the Alexandra Palace crowd due to his colorful fashion style and wearing his heart on his sleeve. Here is everything you need to know about the current champion including how many titles he has won, his age, nationality and tournament odds.

How many PDC World Darts Championship titles has Peter Wright won?

When Wright won the 2022 PDC World Darts Championship he became a two time champion of the world having also lifted the title in 2020. That was Snakebite’s third appearance in a World Championship final after finishing as runner-up to Michael van Gerwen in 2014.

With two titles to his name, Wright is one of just 15 players to have won multiple world championships and one of just six in the PDC. Other two time champions include Gary Anderson, Adrian Lewis and John Part while van Gerwen has won three and Phil Taylor has won 14.

How old is Peter Wright? Age and nationality

Wright is 52 years old and will turn 53 in March 2023. He was born in Livingston, Scotland but has lived in England since a young age. He represents the country of his birth in international events and is a two time World Cup of Darts winner with Gary Anderson in 2019 and John Henderson in 2021.

Wright has been a familiar face to darts fans for two and a half decades having started with the British Darts Organisation (BDO) in 1995. He moved to the PDC in 2004 and picked up his first major title by winning the UK Open in 2017. He has picked up six more major titles then for a total of seven.

Peter Wright world ranking

Wright is currently ranked second in the PDC Order of Merit at the start of the 2023 World Darts Championship. The Order of Merit is the de facto world rankings for the players and Wright is a former world number one. Here are the top ten ranked players in order at the start of the event:

Gerwyn Price Peter Wright Michael van Gerwen Michael Smith Luke Humphries Rob Cross Jonny Clayton James Wade Danny Noppert Nathan Aspinall

Peter Wright tournament odds for 2023 PDC World Darts Championship

Despite being the defending champion, Wright starts the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship as the fourth favourite in the market at 9/1. Van Gerwen is the pre-tournament favourite at 5/2 while world number one Price is 6/1 and 2022 runner-up Smith is 15/2. Here are the top ten lowest priced players in the market ahead of the tournament starting:

