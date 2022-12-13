A rundown of the most compelling statistics from the PDC World Championship.

The PDC World Championship is the pinnacle of professional darts and every year it seems like the standard set by the players gets higher and higher.

Records have been smashed time and time again over the past 30 years at the Circus Tavern and now the Alexandra Palace and this year could see more of the same with several players entering in red hot form. Whether it’s the highest ever three dart average, the most 180s both in a tournament and by a player in a single match, the records all there to be broken once again. Here are all the current records from the PDC World Championship, their holders and when they were set:

Advertisement

Most World Championship titles won by a single player

The legendary Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor holds the record for most titles with an incredible 14, making him a 16-time world champion including the two he won in the BDO. The closest active player to his record is Michael van Gerwen with three PDC World Championship titles and Raymond van Barneveld is a five-time world champion but has only won the PDC title once.

Advertisement

Highest three dart average in a single match at the PDC World Championship

Advertisement

This year’s pre-tournament favourite holds the record for the highest ever three dart average at the tournament, setting a phenomenal 114.05 against fellow Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld in their 2017 semi-final encounter. The previous record had stood 15 years prior to that and was Taylor’s 111.21 in 2004, which is still the second highest ever average in a single match at the event.

Interestingly, the highest three dart average for a losing player came in the same match as the current record as van Barneveld hit 109.34, which is the fourth highest average overall. Of the top ten three dart average scores for a match in the competition’s history there have been four scored by Michael van Gerwen, four by Taylor and one each by van Barneveld and Gary Anderson.

Highest three dart average for a single tournamnet at PDC World Championship

The 2017 tournament, which van Gerwen went on to win, also saw the Dutchman set the highest three dart average for a player at a single tournament with 106.32 overall. He broke his own record of 104.68 from the year before which had bettered Taylor’s 2010 score of 104.63.

Advertisement

Most 180s in a single match at the PDC World Championship

Advertisement

Peter Wright and Michael Smith currently share the record after last year’s tournament where Wright, the eventual winner, hit a whopping 24 maximums in his semi-final win over fellow Scotsman Anderson and Smith went on to hit the same tally in the final. The combined highest 180s in a single match came in the 2017 final between Anderson and van Gerwen.

Most 180s in a single tournament at the PDC World Championship