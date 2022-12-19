Former champion gets latest Alexandra Palace campaign underway against Luke Woodhouse.

The 2023 PDC World Darts Championships are underway at the Ally Pally and the top seeds have so far, for the most part, come through their opening matches without too many problems.

Tonight will be the turn of 2021 champion Gerwyn Price who is looking to recapture the Sid Waddell Trophy after losing to Michael Smith in the quarter-finals last year. He will face Luke Woodhouse, who beat Ukranian Vladyslav Omelchenko to secure his place in the second round, in the main event of the evening session on Monday, December 19. Here is everything you need to know about the former champion including his world ranking and tournament odds:

How many PDC World Darts Championship titles has Gerwyn Price won?

Gerwyn Price won his first, and so far only, World Championship in 2021 when he beat two time champion Gary Anderson by seven sets to three in the final. He became the first Welsh player to win a world championship in the PDC lineage since Leighton Rees in 1978.

Price is also a World Grand Prix winner, two time World Series finals winner and a three time Grand Slam of Darts winner. As well as several Players Championship titles he is also a World Cup of Darts winner with Wales teammate Jonny Clayton.

How old is Gerwyn Price? Age and professional career

Gerwyn Price is 37-years old and has competed on the PDC circuit since 2012. Prior to becoming a professional darts player, Price had a career as professional rugby union player and even had a short spell with Glasgow Warriors.

He has been something of an unpopular figure with crowds in Scotland and England due to his boisterous on-stage antics which have occasionally provoked other players. However, he is hugely popular in his home nation of Wales and has consistently been one of the strongest players on the tour since his 2018 Grand Slam victory.

Gerwyn Price world ranking

Price is currently ranked first in the PDC Order of Merit at the start of the 2023 World Darts Championship. The Order of Merit is the de facto world rankings for the players. Here are the top ten ranked players in order at the start of the event:

Gerwyn Price Peter Wright Michael van Gerwen Michael Smith Luke Humphries Rob Cross Jonny Clayton James Wade Danny Noppert Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price tournament odds for 2023 PDC World Darts Championship

Despite being the defending champion, Price starts the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship as the second favourite in the market at 6/1. Michael van Gerwen is the pre-tournament favourite at 5/2 while defending champion Peter Wright is 9/1 and 2022 runner-up Smith is 15/2. Here are the top ten lowest priced players in the market ahead of the tournament starting:

